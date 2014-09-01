Transfer deadline day: Exeter sign Northampton forward Alex Nicholls

Nicholls scored seven goals in 15 league appearances in 2012-13 prior to suffering a broken leg

Exeter City have signed Northampton Town forward Alex Nicholls on a short-term loan deal.

The 26-year-old has recently returned to action after missing almost two years following a badly broken leg in October 2012.

The former Walsall man made his comeback in Northampton's 3-0 League Cup second round defeat by Bournemouth last week.

He could be given his Grecians debut against Mansfield on Saturday.

"I've always been a direct player with pace and power, and I'm looking to bring that to Exeter and give them more of an attacking threat," Nicholls told the club website.

Northampton boss Chris Wilder said Nicholls had done "wonderfully well" to reach his current level of fitness.

"Playing regularly will help him, we will monitor his progress closely," he added.