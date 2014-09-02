Transfer window: The winners and losers after deadline passes

Transfer deadline day was fraught for Arsenal but Chelsea did their business earlier in the window

The transfer window has closed and now clubs and managers know what they will be dealing with until it reopens on 1 January.

Manchester United's loan deal for Radamel Falcao will capture the headlines - but there were other vital issues to emerge as a hectic 24 hours came to a conclusion.

Here we look at some of the key points and who can emerge with satisfaction from this summer's window.

Arsenal get it done at the death

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's signing of Danny Welbeck took his summer spending to £82m

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was under serious pressure to bring in a striker after Olivier Giroud was ruled out injured for three months - especially after Manchester United pulled off the coup of landing Radamel Falcao, who had been strongly linked with the Gunners.

And, after a day that started with Manchester United's England striker Danny Welbeck being linked with Tottenham, he ended up in north London with Arsenal in a deal confirmed at 01:00 BST.

Welbeck, 23, has never been a prolific goalscorer but Wenger clearly believes the raw materials are there to work with. It is a practical signing which Arsenal will hope develops into an excellent one.

The move brought a mixed response from Arsenal fans, who may have wished for a so-called bigger name, particularly the Old Trafford-bound Falcao, but Welbeck is an England international with an exemplary attitude and there is room for his game to grow.

Arsenal striker Oliver Giroud could be out until January after undergoing surgery on his ankle

There was an inquiry made for Manchester City's Matija Nastasic as Wenger pondered strengthening his defensive resources and some will question the absence of a powerful central midfield player.

Wenger, however, has a strict transfer policy of refusing to pay over the odds or simply making a signing for a signing's sake.

Now it is up to Welbeck to repay the faith - and there is every chance he will improve under Wenger's guidance.

Chelsea and Man City's perfect planning

Chelsea and Manchester City made their key signings early in the transfer window

Chelsea and Manchester City spent transfer deadline day pruning the margins of their squads, or in the latter's case accepting an offer from Valencia for Alvaro Negredo that includes an obligation to complete a 30m euros deal at the end of the season.

Both clubs had clear plans in place for the players they wanted to bring in, those they wanted out - with City also securing all of the big contract renewals for key players.

Chelsea moved swiftly to sign Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa, as well as defender Felipe Luis, so manager Jose Mourinho was able to enjoy a relatively relaxed deadline day. The main business was done.

Costa, in particular, and Fabregas have both made outstanding starts. It has been a smooth transition.

City's summer was well structured. Eliaquim Mangala and Fernando were earmarked some time ago and they were able to avoid any late panics or trolley dashes.

Like Mourinho, Manuel Pellegrini had his pieces in place and City were able to be part of the Falcao conversation without feeling the need to become more seriously involved, the deal pushed in their direction rather than the other way around.

Man Utd's gamble - will it pay off?

Manchester United spent close to £150m during the transfer window

Manchester United produced the most eye-catching piece of business as news broke early on transfer deadline day that they were signing Falcao.

The Colombian striker, who missed the World Cup with a serious knee injury, had been touted around many clubs and linked with Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

No-one can doubt Falcao's quality or pedigree - the main questions surrounding the deal are whether he is what United need and how manager Louis van Gaal will utilise him.

With the presence of Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney, as well as British record £59.7m signing Angel Di Maria, Juan Mata and youngster Adnan Januzaj, Van Gaal has an embarrassment of riches that enabled United to sanction the sale of Welbeck to rivals Arsenal.

However, they have looked short of strength and numbers in central defence and central midfield. Have they put the roof on the house while the foundations remain in need of serious attention?

Van Gaal will be hoping Marcos Rojo's work permit issues are swiftly resolved to bolster United's defence, while AS Roma's Kevin Strootman will be a January target.

One solution may well be to drop Rooney into a deeper role and use Falcao and Van Persie as his main strikers. A nice problem to solve - but other problems may not be quite as palatable for Van Gaal.

Will Liverpool's revamp work out?

Liverpool have been major players in the transfer window as manager Brendan Rodgers revamped his squad with the £75m he received from Barcelona for Luis Suarez.

Plenty of attention will be centred on Mario Balotelli after his shock £16m arrival from AC Milan and the early signs were good as he worked hard and well alongside Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge in the 3-0 win at Tottenham. Caution required though - Mario nearly always starts well before the rot sets in.

Rodgers has brought in nine players to flesh out the squad that performed so well to finish second in the Premier League last season and the likes of Dejan Lovren and Alberto Moreno, along with Adam Lallana and Lazar Markovic, will be important figures.

Spurs had trouble getting an influx of new players to adjust following the £86m sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid last summer - Rodgers will introduce his new faces more carefully and hope for greater success.

Southampton recover from being ransacked

Southampton fell prey to rival clubs this summer with manager Mauricio Pochettino moving to Spurs and the likes of Luke Shaw, Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert and Calum Chambers lured away.

All eyes were on new manager Ronald Koeman but there has been a strong response on the pitch with an unfortunate opening weekend loss at Liverpool and a fine win at West Ham United.

Off the pitch Koeman has been backed with much of the money Saints brought in, with the £10m signing of Senegal forward Sadio Mane from Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg on Monday taking spending to around £75m.

There was much pessimism associated with St Mary's as the exodus went on - but the early signs are good that Southampton can move into the new era with confidence.

How the Saints moved on from their summer exodus (estimated transfer fees) OUTS INS Rickie Lambert £4m Graziano Pelle £9m Adam Lallana £25m Dusan Tadic £10.9m Luke Shaw £27m Ryan Bertrand (loan - £10m option to buy) Dejan Lovren £20m Florin Gardos £6m Calum Chambers £16m Saphir Taider (loan - £7m option to buy) Dani Osvaldo (loan - £5.6m option to buy) Shane Long £12m Billy Sharp Nominal Fraser Forster £10m Gaston Ramirez (loan until end of the season) Toby Alderweireld (loan) Jake Sinclair (loan until end of the season) Sadio Mane £10m Saphir Taider (loan spell terminated) Jack Stephens (loan until end of January) Jos Hooiveld (loan until end of the season) £97.6m £74.9m.

Great deadline day for Hull

Hull City's transfer deadline day activity was proof of how far manager Steve Bruce has brought the club in a short space of time.

Uruguay striker Abel Hernandez arrived from Palermo in a club record £10m deal while the arrivals of Hatem Ben Arfa from Newcastle United and Gaston Ramirez from Southampton will capture the imagination. Mo Diame's arrival from West Ham United will beef up midfield.

Bruce did a superb job in establishing Hull in the Premier League last season, as well as reaching the FA Cup final, and these deals signpost the new ambition and hope under Bruce, who has a history of being able to persuade big-name players to come to his clubs.