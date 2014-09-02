Louis Thompson: Norwich deal pleases Swindon manager

Thompson completed his move to Norwich on transfer deadline day

Louis Thompson's move to Norwich from Swindon is a positive deal for Town, says boss Mark Cooper.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined the Championship club on a three-year deal on Monday but has been loaned back to Swindon for the rest of the season.

BBC Wiltshire understands Norwich paid around £600,000 for Thompson, with the fee set to rise to £1.3m.

"For us, it's a win this season because we get some money and we get to have Louis back," Cooper told BBC Wiltshire.

"Norwich have thought 'we need to act now before somebody else gets him and if that means we have to loan him back to Swindon then so be it'.

"They'll have their midfielders for this season but they'll certainly be looking for Louis for next season. It's a good deal for us."

Louis Thompson at Swindon Debut: Substitute in FA Cup defeat by Leicester in January 2012 Appearances: 29 starts, 15 off the bench Goals: Three

Following in the footsteps of his older brother Nathan, Thompson came through Swindon's youth team and he made his first-team debut during the 2012-13 season.

He has now made 44 appearances for the Robins, scoring three goals.

Cooper added: "He's a wonderful young man and comes from a fantastic family. He deserves every little bit of success that comes his way.

"With his brother as well, they work their socks off. This is the reward for the hard work he's put in over the last few years.

"I'm pleased he's going to a big club next year but that we get to see the best of him this year."