Irish Premiership: Glentoran 1-1 Portadown

Media playback is not supported on this device David Scullion and Darren Murray get the goals as Glentoran draw 1-1 with Portadown in Tuesday night's Premiership game at the Oval.

Glentoran and Portadown had to settle for a point each from Tuesday's Premiership clash at the Oval.

The Glens took the lead in the 15th minute through David Scullion who netted after keeper David Miskelly had saved well from Fra McCaffrey.

Portadown got level through a penalty scored by striker Darren Murray five minutes before half-time.

There were no complaints from the Glens as Culum Birney fouled Mark McAllister on the corner of the penalty area.

It means Eddie Patterson's Glentoran, fifth in the league last season, have won just one of their opening six matches in the Premiership.

They slip to ninth in the table and will be looking to pick up a much-needed victory when they host Coleraine on Saturday.

Things had looked promising for the east Belfast side when Scullion followed up to score his early opener.

Portadown attempted to respond with Chris Casement shooting wide from skipper Michael Gault's pass.

The County Armagh men did get level through Murray's spot-kick and that was the end of the scoring.