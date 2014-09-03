Wednesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic's new signing Stefan Scepovic insists he always intended to join the Glasgow club and has challenged the club's fans to prove otherwise. (Various)

The SFA has appealed to Fifa on behalf of Celtic to have the loan signing of Manchester City striker John Guidetti approved after paperwork was filed late on transfer deadline day. (Scottish Express)

Former Manchester City manager Sven-Goran Eriksson says Guidetti can be the latest Swedish scoring sensation at Celtic, should his move go through. (The Daily Star)

Ronny Deila is facing an injury crisis at Celtic with Adam Matthews and Mikael Lustig pulling out of the Wales and Sweden squads, respectively. (The Scottish Sun)

Bookies have made Scotland the longest odds in their history at 16/1 to win a game when they face world champions Germany on Sunday in their opening Euro 2016 qualifier. (The Daily Star)

Kris Commons has challenged Celtic to match his ambitions before he commits to a new deal with the Scottish champions. (The Daily Star)

Cowdenbeath are furious at an expected Championship encounter postponement by Rangers on 11 October because of a number of first-team Ibrox players being called up for international duty. (Daily Star)

Celtic's outgoing striker Teemu Pukki says he's glad to be away from the Glasgow club because football in Scotland's top flight was too weak. (The Herald)