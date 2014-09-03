Huddersfield Town appoint Chris Powell as manager

Powell was in charge of Charlton Athletic for three years before being sacked in March

Huddersfield Town have appointed former Charlton boss Chris Powell as their new manager on a rolling contract.

Earlier on Wednesday, BBC Radio Leeds reported contracts had been drawn up for the 44-year-old and his assistant Alex Dyer.

The Terriers have been without a manager since parting company with Mark Robins the day after their 4-0 opening-day home defeat by Bournemouth.

The club currently sit 21st in the Championship after five games.

They had been under the caretaker charge of academy boss Mark Lillis since Robins' departure last month.

Powell at Charlton Won 66 Drawn 43 Lost 52

Lillis, 54, led the side to two wins, one draw and three defeats in his six matches in charge.

Terriers chairman Dean Hoyle told the club website: "We've taken our time over this appointment, as we wanted to give ourselves time to put in the groundwork and ensure we get the right man for the job. We believe we have in Chris.

"As a player, a coach and a manager, Chris knows what it takes to succeed at Championship level. Alongside his experience with Charlton, he was also promoted out of this division three times during his playing career and has become accustomed to winning.

How much do you know about 100 years of Leeds United? How to play Score: 0 / 10 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Give up!

"We've met Chris to discuss the job in two long meetings and both times he has impressed us with his enthusiasm, passion and knowledge of Huddersfield Town and the Championship.

Powell made his England debut against Spain in 2001 and won five caps in total

"Make no mistake - throughout the football industry, Chris is held in extremely high regard. This is an excellent fit with the club and how we operate."

Former England international Powell has been out of the game since being sacked as Addicks manager in March.

He guided the club to the League One title in his first full season in charge in 2011-12, having taken over from Phil Parkinson in January 2011.

They finished ninth in their first season back in the second tier but struggled last term and Powell, who had three spells as a player at The Valley, was relieved of his duties with the club bottom of the Championship.

His first game in charge of the John Smith's Stadium side will be the home match against Middlesbrough on Saturday, 13 September.