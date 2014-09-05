Last updated on .From the section Football

Maurice Malpas relished his time in the Highlands as Terry Butcher's assistant at Inverness

Maurice Malpas has revealed he would be interested in becoming the new manager of Ross County.

The 52-year-old is out of work after being sacked by Hibernian in June.

Malpas, who was assistant manager to Terry Butcher, also spent five years as the Englishman's number two at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

"I'm out of a job and I want to work again. I love football and if that [Ross County] job came up I'd be interested," Malpas told BBC Scotland.

"I loved staying in the Highlands, I had a great time there for five years."

County are in the hunt for a new boss after sacking Derek Adams, with former Netherlands internationals Patrick Kluivert and Winston Bogarde interested in taking over.

Chairman Roy MacGregor revealed the club would drawing up a shortlist for the job on Friday.

Malpas and Butcher were axed by Hibs after the club were relegated to the Scottish Championship, having arrived at Easter Road from Inverness in November 2013.

Terry Butcher and Maurice Malpas during their ill-fated stint at Hibernian last season

And Malpas admits switching to the capital was the wrong move.

"At the time it was a tough decision to leave Inverness because I loved staying there and loved the club," he said.

"I thought I was going to better facilities and a bigger club with a bigger fan base, so it wasn't a tough decision at the end.

"After a few months I think it was the wrong decision.

"We had a blueprint in terms of what we were going to do, we knew what type of players we wanted and didn't think there were too many players there who were our type of players. I'm not saying they were bad players, just not our type.

"It was a case of turning the club around, the club had struggled for a right few years and we knew that we had to change everything - that was our plan."