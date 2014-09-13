Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Middlesbrough 2.
Huddersfield Town 1-2 Middlesbrough
Grant Leadbitter scored an injury-time penalty as Middlesbrough beat Huddersfield in Chris Powell's first game as Terriers boss.
It was Leadbitter who had opened the scoring with a superb long-range free-kick in the first half.
Jon Stead thought he had rescued a point for the hosts when he headed in four minutes from time.
But Tommy Smith fouled Adam Reach in the box and Leadbitter kept his cool to slot home the winner.
Powell arrived as Mark Robins' successor 10 days ago, during the international break, and his side were unable to secure a share of the points in a fiery encounter.
The game threatened to boil over on a number of occasions, most notably when a melee ensued following James Vaughan's high-footed tackle on Boro keeper Dimitrios Konstantopoulos, who required lengthy treatment.
It was Nahki Wells' foul on George Friend that led to the opening goal, as the resulting free-kick was executed brilliantly by Boro's top-scorer Leadbitter from 35 yards.
Boro, who had lost their last two games, remained on top in the second half, with Albert Adomah and Kike both going close.
Huddersfield, without a win at home since the 5-0 rout of Barnsley in March, were given hope when Stead nodded in a dramatic equaliser on 86 minutes.
But they were denied when Leadbitter converted the penalty and sent all three points back to Teesside.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka: "He (Leadbitter) is a great example to the other players. He is one of those players who impressed me when I first came here.
"He is the kind of player who is a strong character and is always working. In bad moments he is always there.
"It was a brilliant goal and the penalty came at a difficult time for any player to stand up and score."
Huddersfield manager Chris Powell: "It was a really disappointing end because we had managed to get ourselves back into the game.
"When you equalise late on you will take a point, especially when you have three games in a week.
"Sadly we made a poor mistake and Tommy Smith is a young player who will learn from that. You shouldn't be doing things like that in the 92nd minute."
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Smithies
- 4Hudson
- 27Smith
- 33Lynch
- 17Robinson
- 37PeltierSubstituted forWardat 80'minutes
- 8ButterfieldBooked at 9mins
- 10Coady
- 21Wells
- 9VaughanBooked at 19minsSubstituted forSteadat 26'minutes
- 30BunnSubstituted forLolleyat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dixon
- 7Scannell
- 11Ward
- 13Murphy
- 14Stead
- 15Wallace
- 18Lolley
Middlesbrough
- 13Konstantopoulos
- 2Damiá
- 3FriendBooked at 26mins
- 4Ayala
- 6Gibson
- 20Reach
- 7Leadbitter
- 27AdomahSubstituted forNsueat 90+4'minutes
- 8ClaytonBooked at 84mins
- 10TomlinSubstituted forVossenat 59'minutes
- 9KikeSubstituted forBamfordat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 18Whitehead
- 21Vossen
- 23Bamford
- 24Nsue
- 33Wildschut
- 39Woodgate
- 46Blackman
- Referee:
- Kevin Wright
- Attendance:
- 17,993
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Middlesbrough 2.
Foul by Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough).
Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Emilio Nsue Lopez replaces Albert Adomah.
Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town).
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Middlesbrough 2. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Middlesbrough. Adam Reach draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Joe Lolley tries a through ball, but Jon Stead is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Coady.
Attempt saved. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Middlesbrough 1. Jon Stead (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Ward with a cross.
Booking
Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).
Jacob Butterfield (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jelle Vossen (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Reach.
Foul by Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough).
Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Joel Lynch.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Danny Ward replaces Lee Peltier.
Attempt blocked. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Clayton with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Patrick Bamford replaces Kike.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Mark Hudson.
Attempt blocked. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kike with a through ball.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jon Stead.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Joe Lolley.
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).
Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Conor Coady (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt missed. Jelle Vossen (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Foul by Damiá (Middlesbrough).
Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Attempt missed. Kike (Middlesbrough) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Albert Adomah with a cross.
Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.