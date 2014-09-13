Huddersfield Town 1-2 Middlesbrough

Grant Leadbitter has scored six goals in seven games for Middlesbrough

Grant Leadbitter scored an injury-time penalty as Middlesbrough beat Huddersfield in Chris Powell's first game as Terriers boss.

It was Leadbitter who had opened the scoring with a superb long-range free-kick in the first half.

Jon Stead thought he had rescued a point for the hosts when he headed in four minutes from time.

But Tommy Smith fouled Adam Reach in the box and Leadbitter kept his cool to slot home the winner.

Powell arrived as Mark Robins' successor 10 days ago, during the international break, and his side were unable to secure a share of the points in a fiery encounter.

The game threatened to boil over on a number of occasions, most notably when a melee ensued following James Vaughan's high-footed tackle on Boro keeper Dimitrios Konstantopoulos, who required lengthy treatment.

It was Nahki Wells' foul on George Friend that led to the opening goal, as the resulting free-kick was executed brilliantly by Boro's top-scorer Leadbitter from 35 yards.

Boro, who had lost their last two games, remained on top in the second half, with Albert Adomah and Kike both going close.

Huddersfield, without a win at home since the 5-0 rout of Barnsley in March, were given hope when Stead nodded in a dramatic equaliser on 86 minutes.

But they were denied when Leadbitter converted the penalty and sent all three points back to Teesside.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka: "He (Leadbitter) is a great example to the other players. He is one of those players who impressed me when I first came here.

"He is the kind of player who is a strong character and is always working. In bad moments he is always there.

"It was a brilliant goal and the penalty came at a difficult time for any player to stand up and score."

Huddersfield manager Chris Powell: "It was a really disappointing end because we had managed to get ourselves back into the game.

"When you equalise late on you will take a point, especially when you have three games in a week.

"Sadly we made a poor mistake and Tommy Smith is a young player who will learn from that. You shouldn't be doing things like that in the 92nd minute."