League One
CreweCrewe Alexandra2Port ValePort Vale1

Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Port Vale

Crewe secured their first points of the season with a derby win over Port Vale.

The home side took the lead when Marcus Haber flicked on a free-kick for George Ray to hook in from close range.

Vadaine Oliver then headed past keeper Chris Neal at the far post from Matt Tootle's cross to make it 2-0.

Vale were given a lifeline from the penalty spot when Ray pulled back striker Jordan Slew, who took two attempts to beat keeper Ben Garratt, but they could not find an equaliser.

Garratt denied Vale top scorer Tom Pope when he brilliantly tipped over his far-post header in the dying minutes.

The Alex's first win of the season ends a dismal run of five straight losses - but still leaves them a point adrift at the bottom of the League One table.

Vale's fourth successive league defeat drops them down to 22nd - just two points ahead of Crewe.

Crewe manager Steve Davis told BBC Radio Stoke:

"It's been a long time coming. We dominated the first half and scored two very good goals.

"We let them back in the game with a penalty, but we were well in control - I couldn't see them scoring. I don't think they'd had a shot at goal.

"Second half, they upped the tempo. We couldn't quite live with it, although we stood firm and defended very well.

"It was a great game. End to end. Lots of action in both boxes. It had everything. Everyone gave everything they had got."

Port Vale manager Micky Adams told BBC Radio Stoke:

"If certain areas of the team are letting us down then we will have to think of ways to improve it.

"That could either be trying to move some players on and get some more in.

"We have to say that, if we are not happy with what the players are producing then we can't just go with it and keep going with it. We have to do something about it.

"So we could look at ways of moving people on if we can and opening up some sort of space in the budget for other players to come in."

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 13Garratt
  • 2Tootle
  • 5Ray
  • 6Dugdale
  • 3Guthrie
  • 18Nolan
  • 7Turton
  • 42Grant
  • 17WatersSubstituted forAtkinsonat 90+3'minutes
  • 9OliverSubstituted forInmanat 68'minutes
  • 25HaberSubstituted forLeighat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shearer
  • 8Atkinson
  • 10Inman
  • 11Cooper
  • 15Audel
  • 24Leigh
  • 28Ness

Port Vale

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Neal
  • 2Yates
  • 6DuffyBooked at 18mins
  • 5McGivern
  • 3Dickinson
  • 19MooreSubstituted forDoddsat 74'minutes
  • 10Lines
  • 15O'ConnorBooked at 5mins
  • 20MarshallBooked at 39mins
  • 11Pope
  • 25SlewSubstituted forWilliamsonat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Birchall
  • 8Dodds
  • 9Williamson
  • 12Johnson
  • 17Brown
  • 18Jennings
  • 21Veseli
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
6,357

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Port Vale 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Port Vale 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mark Marshall (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Atkinson replaces Billy Waters.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Louis Dodds (Port Vale).

  6. Post update

    Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Michael O'Connor (Port Vale).

  8. Post update

    Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark Marshall (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Ben Garratt.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Pope (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carl Dickinson (Port Vale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark Marshall (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Greg Leigh replaces Marcus Haber.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Louis Dodds (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Port Vale. Ben Williamson replaces Jordan Slew.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Port Vale. Louis Dodds replaces Byron Moore.

  20. Post update

    Michael O'Connor (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City7520124817
2Peterborough7511126616
3MK Dons6411148613
4Chesterfield6411105513
5Coventry733197212
6Swindon6321106411
7Fleetwood732264211
8Bradford7313109110
9Sheff Utd631265110
10Preston62319639
11Oldham72327709
12Crawley7304410-69
13Barnsley6222121118
14Notts County62226518
15Gillingham7223911-28
16Yeovil7223811-38
17Rochdale721411927
18Walsall71426607
19Doncaster621369-37
20Leyton Orient613256-16
21Colchester7124710-35
22Port Vale7124812-45
23Scunthorpe7115517-124
24Crewe6105614-83
View full League One table

