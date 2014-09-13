Chesterfield 4-1 Scunthorpe United

Match ends, Chesterfield 4, Scunthorpe United 1.
Eoin Doyle put a missed penalty behind him to score a second-half hat-trick as Chesterfield thumped Scunthorpe.
Paddy Madden's turn and shot had put the Iron ahead before Doyle hit the crossbar from the spot.
He quickly made amends by converting debutant Sam Clucas's cross at the near post and then doubling his tally after being put clear by Daniel Johnson.
Doyle completed his treble from 12 yards after Niall Canavan had tripped him before Sam Morsy sealed the rout.
The midfielder broke clear to score from the edge of the penalty area to partly sooth the loss of playmaker Gary Roberts, who limped off in the first half with a hamstring injury.
Chesterfield move up to fourth in the League One table, while Scunthorpe remain in the bottom four.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lee
- 2Darikwa
- 29Margreitter
- 3JonesBooked at 31mins
- 23Evatt
- 12ClucasSubstituted forGnanduilletat 83'minutes
- 11RobertsSubstituted forJohnsonat 22'minutes
- 8Ryan
- 5Morsy
- 18Boco
- 17DoyleSubstituted forAriyibiat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Gnanduillet
- 10O'Shea
- 16Raglan
- 20Chapman
- 24Banks
- 26Johnson
- 28Ariyibi
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 26Olejnik
- 24O'Neill
- 6CanavanBooked at 72mins
- 32LleraBooked at 50mins
- 3DawsonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMyrie-Williamsat 76'minutes
- 7SparrowSubstituted forKeeat 82'minutes
- 30Williams
- 16AdelakunBooked at 33minsSubstituted forTaylorat 69'minutes
- 4McAllister
- 28McSheffrey
- 9Madden
Substitutes
- 11Myrie-Williams
- 14Hawkridge
- 19Taylor
- 21Weaver
- 25Boyce
- 27Kee
- 31Sutton
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 6,227
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 4, Scunthorpe United 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Ian Evatt (Chesterfield).
Post update
Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Billy Kee (Scunthorpe United).
Post update
Foul by Daniel Johnson (Chesterfield).
Post update
Luke O'Neill (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ian Evatt (Chesterfield).
Post update
Lyle Taylor (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Gboly Ariyibi replaces Eoin Doyle.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 4, Scunthorpe United 1. Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.
Post update
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Georg Margreitter.
Post update
Foul by Miguel Angel Llera (Scunthorpe United).
Post update
Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Sam Clucas.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Billy Kee replaces Matthew Sparrow.
Post update
Lyle Taylor (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ian Evatt (Chesterfield).