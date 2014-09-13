Close menu
League One
Chesterfield 4 Scunthorpe United 1

Chesterfield 4-1 Scunthorpe United

Eoin Doyle
Eoin Doyle slots home from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick in Chesterfield's win over Scunthorpe

Eoin Doyle put a missed penalty behind him to score a second-half hat-trick as Chesterfield thumped Scunthorpe.

Paddy Madden's turn and shot had put the Iron ahead before Doyle hit the crossbar from the spot.

He quickly made amends by converting debutant Sam Clucas's cross at the near post and then doubling his tally after being put clear by Daniel Johnson.

Doyle completed his treble from 12 yards after Niall Canavan had tripped him before Sam Morsy sealed the rout.

The midfielder broke clear to score from the edge of the penalty area to partly sooth the loss of playmaker Gary Roberts, who limped off in the first half with a hamstring injury.

Chesterfield move up to fourth in the League One table, while Scunthorpe remain in the bottom four.

Line-ups

Chesterfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lee
  • 2Darikwa
  • 29Margreitter
  • 3JonesBooked at 31mins
  • 23Evatt
  • 12ClucasSubstituted forGnanduilletat 83'minutes
  • 11RobertsSubstituted forJohnsonat 22'minutes
  • 8Ryan
  • 5Morsy
  • 18Boco
  • 17DoyleSubstituted forAriyibiat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Gnanduillet
  • 10O'Shea
  • 16Raglan
  • 20Chapman
  • 24Banks
  • 26Johnson
  • 28Ariyibi

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 26Olejnik
  • 24O'Neill
  • 6CanavanBooked at 72mins
  • 32LleraBooked at 50mins
  • 3DawsonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMyrie-Williamsat 76'minutes
  • 7SparrowSubstituted forKeeat 82'minutes
  • 30Williams
  • 16AdelakunBooked at 33minsSubstituted forTaylorat 69'minutes
  • 4McAllister
  • 28McSheffrey
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 11Myrie-Williams
  • 14Hawkridge
  • 19Taylor
  • 21Weaver
  • 25Boyce
  • 27Kee
  • 31Sutton
Referee:
Graham Salisbury
Attendance:
6,227

Match Stats

Home TeamChesterfieldAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chesterfield 4, Scunthorpe United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chesterfield 4, Scunthorpe United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ian Evatt (Chesterfield).

  5. Post update

    Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Billy Kee (Scunthorpe United).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Johnson (Chesterfield).

  9. Post update

    Luke O'Neill (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ian Evatt (Chesterfield).

  11. Post update

    Lyle Taylor (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Gboly Ariyibi replaces Eoin Doyle.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Chesterfield 4, Scunthorpe United 1. Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Georg Margreitter.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Miguel Angel Llera (Scunthorpe United).

  16. Post update

    Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Sam Clucas.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Billy Kee replaces Matthew Sparrow.

  19. Post update

    Lyle Taylor (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ian Evatt (Chesterfield).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City7520124817
2Peterborough7511126616
3MK Dons6411148613
4Chesterfield6411105513
5Coventry733197212
6Swindon6321106411
7Fleetwood732264211
8Bradford7313109110
9Sheff Utd631265110
10Preston62319639
11Oldham72327709
12Crawley7304410-69
13Barnsley6222121118
14Notts County62226518
15Gillingham7223911-28
16Yeovil7223811-38
17Rochdale721411927
18Walsall71426607
19Doncaster621369-37
20Leyton Orient613256-16
21Colchester7124710-35
22Port Vale7124812-45
23Scunthorpe7115517-124
24Crewe6105614-83
View full League One table

