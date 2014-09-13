Chesterfield 4-1 Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section Football

Eoin Doyle slots home from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick in Chesterfield's win over Scunthorpe

Eoin Doyle put a missed penalty behind him to score a second-half hat-trick as Chesterfield thumped Scunthorpe.

Paddy Madden's turn and shot had put the Iron ahead before Doyle hit the crossbar from the spot.

He quickly made amends by converting debutant Sam Clucas's cross at the near post and then doubling his tally after being put clear by Daniel Johnson.

Doyle completed his treble from 12 yards after Niall Canavan had tripped him before Sam Morsy sealed the rout.

The midfielder broke clear to score from the edge of the penalty area to partly sooth the loss of playmaker Gary Roberts, who limped off in the first half with a hamstring injury.

Chesterfield move up to fourth in the League One table, while Scunthorpe remain in the bottom four.