Leyton Orient 0-2 Colchester United

Last updated on .From the section Football

Colchester secured their first league win of the season against Leyton Orient, despite playing for 45 minutes with only 10 men.

Captain Magnus Okuonghae was sent off for a challenge on O's striker David Mooney before the break.

But the U's took the lead when Freddie Sears supplied an unmarked Sanchez Watt who steered the ball home.

Sears doubled the lead when he pounced on a defensive mistake by Mathieu Baudry to score from eight yards.

Chris Dagnall, Jay Simpson and Shane Lowry all had chances for the O's but they were denied by U's keeper Sam Walker.

Colchester had started the match with 10 players, after referee Keith Stroud appeared unhappy with the colour of the ankle support worn by George Moncur.

Stroud instructed the midfielder to wear the team's yellow sock over the offending item and, after a minute, the player was able to join the action.