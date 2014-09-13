Leyton Orient 0-2 Colchester United

Match ends, Leyton Orient 0, Colchester United 2.
Colchester secured their first league win of the season against Leyton Orient, despite playing for 45 minutes with only 10 men.
Captain Magnus Okuonghae was sent off for a challenge on O's striker David Mooney before the break.
But the U's took the lead when Freddie Sears supplied an unmarked Sanchez Watt who steered the ball home.
Sears doubled the lead when he pounced on a defensive mistake by Mathieu Baudry to score from eight yards.
Chris Dagnall, Jay Simpson and Shane Lowry all had chances for the O's but they were denied by U's keeper Sam Walker.
Colchester had started the match with 10 players, after referee Keith Stroud appeared unhappy with the colour of the ankle support worn by George Moncur.
Stroud instructed the midfielder to wear the team's yellow sock over the offending item and, after a minute, the player was able to join the action.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Woods
- 12LowryBooked at 37mins
- 5CuthbertSubstituted forSimpsonat 82'minutes
- 6Baudry
- 15Clarke
- 20BartleySubstituted forCoxat 65'minutes
- 17PetrassoSubstituted forMcAnuffat 69'minutes
- 18PritchardBooked at 87mins
- 24Henderson
- 23Dagnall
- 10Mooney
Substitutes
- 2Omozusi
- 7Cox
- 11McAnuff
- 14Batt
- 16Lee
- 21Grainger
- 27Simpson
Colchester
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Walker
- 18EastmanBooked at 45mins
- 4OkuonghaeBooked at 44mins
- 3GordonBooked at 26mins
- 20Clohessy
- 11Sears
- 24MoncurBooked at 21minsSubstituted forVoseat 81'minutes
- 21Massey
- 28SzmodicsSubstituted forKentat 45'minutes
- 8Gilbey
- 7Sanchez WattBooked at 67minsSubstituted forEastmondat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wright
- 6Eastmond
- 12Lewington
- 16Lawrence
- 25Vose
- 26Kent
- 27Bonne
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 5,313
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Colchester United 2.
Attempt missed. Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Vose (Colchester United).
Post update
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Tom Eastman.
Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Dominic Vose (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Craig Eastmond.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jay Simpson replaces Scott Cuthbert.
Attempt saved. David Mooney (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution, Colchester United. Dominic Vose replaces George Moncur.
Foul by Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Frankie Kent (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient).