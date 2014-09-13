Close menu
League One
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient0ColchesterColchester United2

Leyton Orient 0-2 Colchester United

Last updated on .From the section Football

Colchester secured their first league win of the season against Leyton Orient, despite playing for 45 minutes with only 10 men.

Captain Magnus Okuonghae was sent off for a challenge on O's striker David Mooney before the break.

But the U's took the lead when Freddie Sears supplied an unmarked Sanchez Watt who steered the ball home.

Sears doubled the lead when he pounced on a defensive mistake by Mathieu Baudry to score from eight yards.

Chris Dagnall, Jay Simpson and Shane Lowry all had chances for the O's but they were denied by U's keeper Sam Walker.

Colchester had started the match with 10 players, after referee Keith Stroud appeared unhappy with the colour of the ankle support worn by George Moncur.

Stroud instructed the midfielder to wear the team's yellow sock over the offending item and, after a minute, the player was able to join the action.

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Woods
  • 12LowryBooked at 37mins
  • 5CuthbertSubstituted forSimpsonat 82'minutes
  • 6Baudry
  • 15Clarke
  • 20BartleySubstituted forCoxat 65'minutes
  • 17PetrassoSubstituted forMcAnuffat 69'minutes
  • 18PritchardBooked at 87mins
  • 24Henderson
  • 23Dagnall
  • 10Mooney

Substitutes

  • 2Omozusi
  • 7Cox
  • 11McAnuff
  • 14Batt
  • 16Lee
  • 21Grainger
  • 27Simpson

Colchester

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Walker
  • 18EastmanBooked at 45mins
  • 4OkuonghaeBooked at 44mins
  • 3GordonBooked at 26mins
  • 20Clohessy
  • 11Sears
  • 24MoncurBooked at 21minsSubstituted forVoseat 81'minutes
  • 21Massey
  • 28SzmodicsSubstituted forKentat 45'minutes
  • 8Gilbey
  • 7Sanchez WattBooked at 67minsSubstituted forEastmondat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wright
  • 6Eastmond
  • 12Lewington
  • 16Lawrence
  • 25Vose
  • 26Kent
  • 27Bonne
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
5,313

Match Stats

Home TeamLeyton OrientAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leyton Orient 0, Colchester United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Colchester United 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Vose (Colchester United).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Tom Eastman.

  7. Booking

    Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient).

  9. Post update

    Dominic Vose (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Craig Eastmond.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gavin Massey (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jay Simpson replaces Scott Cuthbert.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Mooney (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Colchester United. Dominic Vose replaces George Moncur.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient).

  18. Post update

    Frankie Kent (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City7520124817
2Peterborough7511126616
3MK Dons6411148613
4Chesterfield6411105513
5Coventry733197212
6Swindon6321106411
7Fleetwood732264211
8Bradford7313109110
9Sheff Utd631265110
10Preston62319639
11Oldham72327709
12Crawley7304410-69
13Barnsley6222121118
14Notts County62226518
15Gillingham7223911-28
16Yeovil7223811-38
17Rochdale721411927
18Walsall71426607
19Doncaster621369-37
20Leyton Orient613256-16
21Colchester7124710-35
22Port Vale7124812-45
23Scunthorpe7115517-124
24Crewe6105614-83
View full League One table

Top Stories