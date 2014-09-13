Close menu
National League
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers2HalifaxFC Halifax Town0

Forest Green Rovers 2-0 FC Halifax

James Norwood
James Norwood, an England C team regular, set Forest Green on their way to victory over Halifax

Forest Green ended their five match winless run with a 2-0 win over high-flying Halifax.

The visitors were second heading into the contest but went home empty-handed after Rovers put in an impressive display.

The hosts took the lead on 20 minutes when James Norwood headed past Matt Glennon at the back post.

Forest Green doubled their advantage when former Fleetwood striker Jon Parkin fired home from inside the area.

Forest Green boss Ady Pennock told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"I thought we deserved the win with two good goals and a clean sheet against a very good team.

"Jon Parkin's hold-up play was better today and I'm pleased that he scored a good goal. Clovis (Kamdjo) is a pain, I wouldn't want to play up against him.

"They've been so uptight and trying to get the ball in there too quickly, but if you have that extra pass it helps because you have other people supporting.

"I think that's the best we've played this season"

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Russell
  • 2PipeBooked at 78mins
  • 5Oliver
  • 3Stokes
  • 26Coles
  • 10Kelly
  • 8Wedgbury
  • 12Kamdjo
  • 19SinclairSubstituted forOshodiat 86'minutes
  • 20ParkinSubstituted forGuthrieat 89'minutes
  • 7Norwood

Substitutes

  • 13Arnold
  • 15Oshodi
  • 17Guthrie
  • 18Frear
  • 25Rodgers

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Glennon
  • 5Pearson
  • 2Bolton
  • 3McManus
  • 4Roberts
  • 12PeniketBooked at 75mins
  • 20MaynardSubstituted forSmithat 57'minutes
  • 14Williams
  • 8Marshall
  • 22SchofieldSubstituted forAingeat 31'minutesBooked at 45mins
  • 19Boden

Substitutes

  • 1Senior
  • 6Ainge
  • 7Smith
  • 10Dyer
  • 15Roberts
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
1,005

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamHalifax
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home16
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 2, FC Halifax Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 2, FC Halifax Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Adam Smith (FC Halifax Town).

  4. Post update

    Sam Wedgbury (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Forest Green Rovers. James Norwood tries a through ball, but James Norwood is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Forest Green Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Kurtis Guthrie replaces Jon Parkin.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town).

  10. Post update

    Sam Wedgbury (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Eddie Oshodi replaces Rob Sinclair.

  12. Post update

    Corner, FC Halifax Town.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Forest Green Rovers.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Forest Green Rovers.

  15. Post update

    Offside, FC Halifax Town. Marc Roberts tries a through ball, but Marc Roberts is caught offside.

  16. Booking

    David Pipe (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by David Pipe (Forest Green Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Richard Peniket (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

  19. Booking

    Richard Peniket (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Richard Peniket (FC Halifax Town).

