Forest Green Rovers 2-0 FC Halifax

Forest Green ended their five match winless run with a 2-0 win over high-flying Halifax.
The visitors were second heading into the contest but went home empty-handed after Rovers put in an impressive display.
The hosts took the lead on 20 minutes when James Norwood headed past Matt Glennon at the back post.
Forest Green doubled their advantage when former Fleetwood striker Jon Parkin fired home from inside the area.
Forest Green boss Ady Pennock told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"I thought we deserved the win with two good goals and a clean sheet against a very good team.
"Jon Parkin's hold-up play was better today and I'm pleased that he scored a good goal. Clovis (Kamdjo) is a pain, I wouldn't want to play up against him.
"They've been so uptight and trying to get the ball in there too quickly, but if you have that extra pass it helps because you have other people supporting.
"I think that's the best we've played this season"
Line-ups
Forest Green
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Russell
- 2PipeBooked at 78mins
- 5Oliver
- 3Stokes
- 26Coles
- 10Kelly
- 8Wedgbury
- 12Kamdjo
- 19SinclairSubstituted forOshodiat 86'minutes
- 20ParkinSubstituted forGuthrieat 89'minutes
- 7Norwood
Substitutes
- 13Arnold
- 15Oshodi
- 17Guthrie
- 18Frear
- 25Rodgers
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 27Glennon
- 5Pearson
- 2Bolton
- 3McManus
- 4Roberts
- 12PeniketBooked at 75mins
- 20MaynardSubstituted forSmithat 57'minutes
- 14Williams
- 8Marshall
- 22SchofieldSubstituted forAingeat 31'minutesBooked at 45mins
- 19Boden
Substitutes
- 1Senior
- 6Ainge
- 7Smith
- 10Dyer
- 15Roberts
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 1,005
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 2, FC Halifax Town 0.
Foul by Adam Smith (FC Halifax Town).
Sam Wedgbury (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. James Norwood tries a through ball, but James Norwood is caught offside.
Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Kurtis Guthrie replaces Jon Parkin.
Foul by Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town).
Post update
Sam Wedgbury (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Eddie Oshodi replaces Rob Sinclair.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Offside, FC Halifax Town. Marc Roberts tries a through ball, but Marc Roberts is caught offside.
Booking
David Pipe (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Pipe (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Richard Peniket (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Booking
Richard Peniket (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Richard Peniket (FC Halifax Town).