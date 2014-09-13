Forest Green Rovers 2-0 FC Halifax

Last updated on .From the section National League

James Norwood, an England C team regular, set Forest Green on their way to victory over Halifax

Forest Green ended their five match winless run with a 2-0 win over high-flying Halifax.

The visitors were second heading into the contest but went home empty-handed after Rovers put in an impressive display.

The hosts took the lead on 20 minutes when James Norwood headed past Matt Glennon at the back post.

Forest Green doubled their advantage when former Fleetwood striker Jon Parkin fired home from inside the area.

Forest Green boss Ady Pennock told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"I thought we deserved the win with two good goals and a clean sheet against a very good team.

"Jon Parkin's hold-up play was better today and I'm pleased that he scored a good goal. Clovis (Kamdjo) is a pain, I wouldn't want to play up against him.

"They've been so uptight and trying to get the ball in there too quickly, but if you have that extra pass it helps because you have other people supporting.

"I think that's the best we've played this season"