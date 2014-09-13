National League
Telford2Barnet2

AFC Telford United 2-2 Barnet

Lee Cook
Lee Cook has scored seven league goals for Barnet this season

Top scorer Mike Phenix's late header salvaged a point for lowly Telford against high-flying Barnet.

The hosts took the lead through a Tony Gray penalty after the ball was played against the hand of Curtis Weston.

Lee Cook fired into the top corner to bring Barnet level before Elliot Johnson made it 2-1 from close range.

However, Phenix headed home in the fourth minute of added time for the bottom club to earn them a point and end Barnet's five-game winning streak.

AFC Telford manager Liam Watson told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"I'm delighted to have a point but, of course, I am disappointed. Everyone in the ground will think that we have been hard done by today against a top side like Barnet.

"The attitude of the players was great - they worked their socks off and we couldn't give it much more.

"Barnet are a big strong side and to come up with a goal at the end was fantastic."

Line-ups

Telford

  • 1Hedge
  • 15OwensBooked at 58mins
  • 4ByrneBooked at 35mins
  • 5Akrigg
  • 16McDonald
  • 2BaynesBooked at 16minsSubstituted forPlattat 59'minutesBooked at 67mins
  • 7Phenix
  • 22O'Keefe
  • 8Barnett
  • 21ToddBooked at 83minsSubstituted forClancyat 83'minutes
  • 10GraySubstituted forFarrellat 79'minutesBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 9Farrell
  • 11Clancy
  • 13Pryce
  • 17Platt
  • 19Deacey

Barnet

  • 1Stack
  • 5N'Gala
  • 3Johnson
  • 6StephensBooked at 22mins
  • 11Cook
  • 15Villa LopezSubstituted forMekkiat 54'minutes
  • 8Weston
  • 2Yiadom
  • 14TogwellSubstituted forMuggletonat 68'minutes
  • 18GambinSubstituted forNurseat 54'minutes
  • 9AkindeBooked at 33mins

Substitutes

  • 12Cowler
  • 17Muggleton
  • 19Lowe
  • 20Nurse
  • 23Mekki
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
1,492

Match Stats

Home TeamTelfordAway TeamBarnet
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Telford United 2, Barnet 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Telford United 2, Barnet 2.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Telford United 2, Barnet 2. Michael Phenix (AFC Telford United) header from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sean Clancy with a cross.

Corner, Barnet.

Offside, AFC Telford United. Andy Owens tries a through ball, but Andy Owens is caught offside.

Foul by Kristian Platt (AFC Telford United).

Andy Yiadom (Barnet) wins a free kick.

Corner, AFC Telford United.

Booking

Adam Farrell (AFC Telford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Neill Byrne (AFC Telford United) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andy Owens with a cross.

Foul by Sam Muggleton (Barnet).

Kristian Platt (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Telford United. Sean Clancy replaces Andy Todd.

Booking

Andy Todd (AFC Telford United) is shown the yellow card for dissent.

Offside, AFC Telford United. Adam Farrell tries a through ball, but Adam Farrell is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Telford United 1, Barnet 2. Elliot Johnson (Barnet) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Elliot Johnson (Barnet) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Telford United. Adam Farrell replaces Tony Gray.

Corner, Barnet.

Corner, Barnet.

Attempt missed. Neill Byrne (AFC Telford United) header from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Andy Owens.

Corner, AFC Telford United.

Attempt missed. John Akinde (Barnet) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.

Offside, Barnet. Adam Mekki tries a through ball, but Adam Mekki is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Telford United 1, Barnet 1. Lee Cook (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Andy Yiadom (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Sam Muggleton replaces Sam Togwell.

Booking

Kristian Platt (AFC Telford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kristian Platt (AFC Telford United).

Adam Mekki (Barnet) wins a free kick.

Foul by Curtis Weston (Barnet).

Andy Todd (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.

Corner, Barnet.

Corner, Barnet.

Corner, Barnet.

Hand ball by Andy Yiadom (Barnet).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Telford United. Kristian Platt replaces Wes Baynes.

Booking

Andy Owens (AFC Telford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Adam Mekki replaces Luisma.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Jon Nurse replaces Luke Gambin.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story