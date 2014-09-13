Match ends, AFC Telford United 2, Barnet 2.
AFC Telford United 2-2 Barnet
Top scorer Mike Phenix's late header salvaged a point for lowly Telford against high-flying Barnet.
The hosts took the lead through a Tony Gray penalty after the ball was played against the hand of Curtis Weston.
Lee Cook fired into the top corner to bring Barnet level before Elliot Johnson made it 2-1 from close range.
However, Phenix headed home in the fourth minute of added time for the bottom club to earn them a point and end Barnet's five-game winning streak.
AFC Telford manager Liam Watson told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"I'm delighted to have a point but, of course, I am disappointed. Everyone in the ground will think that we have been hard done by today against a top side like Barnet.
"The attitude of the players was great - they worked their socks off and we couldn't give it much more.
"Barnet are a big strong side and to come up with a goal at the end was fantastic."
Line-ups
Telford
- 1Hedge
- 15OwensBooked at 58mins
- 4ByrneBooked at 35mins
- 5Akrigg
- 16McDonald
- 2BaynesBooked at 16minsSubstituted forPlattat 59'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 7Phenix
- 22O'Keefe
- 8Barnett
- 21ToddBooked at 83minsSubstituted forClancyat 83'minutes
- 10GraySubstituted forFarrellat 79'minutesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 9Farrell
- 11Clancy
- 13Pryce
- 17Platt
- 19Deacey
Barnet
- 1Stack
- 5N'Gala
- 3Johnson
- 6StephensBooked at 22mins
- 11Cook
- 15Villa LopezSubstituted forMekkiat 54'minutes
- 8Weston
- 2Yiadom
- 14TogwellSubstituted forMuggletonat 68'minutes
- 18GambinSubstituted forNurseat 54'minutes
- 9AkindeBooked at 33mins
Substitutes
- 12Cowler
- 17Muggleton
- 19Lowe
- 20Nurse
- 23Mekki
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 1,492
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Telford United 2, Barnet 2.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Telford United 2, Barnet 2. Michael Phenix (AFC Telford United) header from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sean Clancy with a cross.
Corner, Barnet.
Offside, AFC Telford United. Andy Owens tries a through ball, but Andy Owens is caught offside.
Foul by Kristian Platt (AFC Telford United).
Andy Yiadom (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Booking
Adam Farrell (AFC Telford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Neill Byrne (AFC Telford United) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andy Owens with a cross.
Foul by Sam Muggleton (Barnet).
Kristian Platt (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Sean Clancy replaces Andy Todd.
Booking
Andy Todd (AFC Telford United) is shown the yellow card for dissent.
Offside, AFC Telford United. Adam Farrell tries a through ball, but Adam Farrell is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Telford United 1, Barnet 2. Elliot Johnson (Barnet) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Elliot Johnson (Barnet) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Adam Farrell replaces Tony Gray.
Corner, Barnet.
Corner, Barnet.
Attempt missed. Neill Byrne (AFC Telford United) header from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Andy Owens.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Attempt missed. John Akinde (Barnet) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
Offside, Barnet. Adam Mekki tries a through ball, but Adam Mekki is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Telford United 1, Barnet 1. Lee Cook (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Andy Yiadom (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Sam Muggleton replaces Sam Togwell.
Booking
Kristian Platt (AFC Telford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kristian Platt (AFC Telford United).
Adam Mekki (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Foul by Curtis Weston (Barnet).
Andy Todd (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Barnet.
Corner, Barnet.
Corner, Barnet.
Hand ball by Andy Yiadom (Barnet).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Kristian Platt replaces Wes Baynes.
Booking
Andy Owens (AFC Telford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Adam Mekki replaces Luisma.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jon Nurse replaces Luke Gambin.