AFC Telford United 2-2 Barnet

Lee Cook has scored seven league goals for Barnet this season

Top scorer Mike Phenix's late header salvaged a point for lowly Telford against high-flying Barnet.

The hosts took the lead through a Tony Gray penalty after the ball was played against the hand of Curtis Weston.

Lee Cook fired into the top corner to bring Barnet level before Elliot Johnson made it 2-1 from close range.

However, Phenix headed home in the fourth minute of added time for the bottom club to earn them a point and end Barnet's five-game winning streak.

AFC Telford manager Liam Watson told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"I'm delighted to have a point but, of course, I am disappointed. Everyone in the ground will think that we have been hard done by today against a top side like Barnet.

"The attitude of the players was great - they worked their socks off and we couldn't give it much more.

"Barnet are a big strong side and to come up with a goal at the end was fantastic."