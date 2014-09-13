Close menu
Scottish Championship
DumbartonDumbarton0HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Dumbarton 0-0 Heart of Midlothian

Hearts returned to the top of the Scottish Championship despite dropping their first points of the season at the home of Dumbarton.

Goalkeeper Danny Rodgers made some fine saves to keep Hearts at bay, denying Jason Holt and Osman Sow in the first half and Sam Nicholson in the second.

Chris Kane's header was the closest the Sons came, his header saved by Neil Alexander.

And, late in the game, Nicholson's header came back off the crossbar.

Robbie Neilson's side, who remain unbeaten but lose their 100% record, move a point clear of Rangers.

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rogers
  • 2van ZantenBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMacDonaldat 56'minutes
  • 3Linton
  • 12Taggart
  • 4Graham
  • 7Gilhaney
  • 11Kirkpatrick
  • 8AgnewSubstituted forCampbellat 81'minutes
  • 10Megginson
  • 23Kane
  • 9NishSubstituted forFlemingat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Mair
  • 14Fleming
  • 18McDougall
  • 19Ewings
  • 20Campbell
  • 22MacDonald
  • 24Lightbody

Hearts

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Alexander
  • 5OzturkBooked at 52mins
  • 30McGhee
  • 4Wilson
  • 3McHattieSubstituted forEckersleyat 13'minutes
  • 6Gomis
  • 11Nicholson
  • 12KingSubstituted forWalkerat 64'minutes
  • 10HoltBooked at 42mins
  • 20Sow
  • 19KeatingsSubstituted forEl Hassnaouiat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Walker
  • 8Robinson
  • 9El Hassnaoui
  • 13Hamilton
  • 14Pallardo
  • 22McKay
  • 44Eckersley
Referee:
George Salmond
Attendance:
1,757

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

  4. Post update

    Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Garry Fleming (Dumbarton).

  6. Post update

    Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christopher Kane (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alim Ozturk (Heart of Midlothian).

  10. Post update

    Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Alim Ozturk.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Archie Campbell replaces Scott Agnew because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Scott Linton.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jason Holt (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton).

  17. Post update

    Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Soufian El Hassnaoui (Heart of Midlothian).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Garry Fleming replaces Colin Nish.

