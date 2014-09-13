Dumbarton 0-0 Heart of Midlothian

Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Hearts returned to the top of the Scottish Championship despite dropping their first points of the season at the home of Dumbarton.
Goalkeeper Danny Rodgers made some fine saves to keep Hearts at bay, denying Jason Holt and Osman Sow in the first half and Sam Nicholson in the second.
Chris Kane's header was the closest the Sons came, his header saved by Neil Alexander.
And, late in the game, Nicholson's header came back off the crossbar.
Robbie Neilson's side, who remain unbeaten but lose their 100% record, move a point clear of Rangers.
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rogers
- 2van ZantenBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMacDonaldat 56'minutes
- 3Linton
- 12Taggart
- 4Graham
- 7Gilhaney
- 11Kirkpatrick
- 8AgnewSubstituted forCampbellat 81'minutes
- 10Megginson
- 23Kane
- 9NishSubstituted forFlemingat 69'minutes
- 5Mair
- 14Fleming
- 18McDougall
- 19Ewings
- 20Campbell
- 22MacDonald
- 24Lightbody
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Alexander
- 5OzturkBooked at 52mins
- 30McGhee
- 4Wilson
- 3McHattieSubstituted forEckersleyat 13'minutes
- 6Gomis
- 11Nicholson
- 12KingSubstituted forWalkerat 64'minutes
- 10HoltBooked at 42mins
- 20Sow
- 19KeatingsSubstituted forEl Hassnaouiat 64'minutes
- 7Walker
- 8Robinson
- 9El Hassnaoui
- 13Hamilton
- 14Pallardo
- 22McKay
- 44Eckersley
- George Salmond
- 1,757
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away15
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Dumbarton).
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Christopher Kane (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Alim Ozturk (Heart of Midlothian).
Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Alim Ozturk.
Substitution, Dumbarton. Archie Campbell replaces Scott Agnew because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Scott Linton.
Attempt missed. Jason Holt (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton).
Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Soufian El Hassnaoui (Heart of Midlothian).
Substitution, Dumbarton. Garry Fleming replaces Colin Nish.