Forfar Athletic 1-0 Peterhead

Danny Denholm's goal before half-time helped Forfar Athletic beat Peterhead at Station Park.

Dale Hilson, Stephen Husband and Gavin Swankie threatened for the home side in the first half.

James Redman tested Forfar's Rab Douglas before Denholm coolly slotted home from Swankie's pass.

Swankie and Derek Young came close to grabbing another for the hosts in a close second period but one goal proved to be enough for Forfar.