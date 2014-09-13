Match ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Peterhead 0.
Forfar Athletic 1-0 Peterhead
Danny Denholm's goal before half-time helped Forfar Athletic beat Peterhead at Station Park.
Dale Hilson, Stephen Husband and Gavin Swankie threatened for the home side in the first half.
James Redman tested Forfar's Rab Douglas before Denholm coolly slotted home from Swankie's pass.
Swankie and Derek Young came close to grabbing another for the hosts in a close second period but one goal proved to be enough for Forfar.
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1Douglas
- 5DodsBooked at 66mins
- 2Dunlop
- 4Malcolm
- 3Baxter
- 8Young
- 7KaderSubstituted forSmithat 82'minutes
- 6HusbandBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDaleat 56'minutes
- 11DenholmSubstituted forPatersonat 90+1'minutes
- 10Swankie
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Paterson
- 14Dale
- 15Malin
- 16Smith
- 17Keiller
- 18McLellan
- 21Salmon
Peterhead
- 1Smith
- 5RossSubstituted forStrachanat 57'minutes
- 6DonaldsonBooked at 62mins
- 4SmithBooked at 64minsSubstituted forCoxat 71'minutes
- 11CowieBooked at 86mins
- 3NobleBooked at 39mins
- 2Sharp
- 10Stevenson
- 8Redman
- 9McAllister
- 7RodgersSubstituted forGilfillanat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Cox
- 14Brown
- 15Gilfillan
- 16Strachan
- 17McCann
- 18Richardson
- 21Jarvie
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 502
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Peterhead 0.
Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Jim Paterson replaces Danny Denholm.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Reece Donaldson.
Attempt blocked. Danny Denholm (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Dean Cowie.
Attempt blocked. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Dean Cowie (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
James Dale (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Cowie (Peterhead).
James Dale (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Craig Smith replaces Omar Kader.
Attempt saved. Derek Young (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Bryan Gilfillan replaces Andy Rodgers.
Omar Kader (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dean Cowie (Peterhead).
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Forfar Athletic).
David Cox (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Andy Rodgers (Peterhead) header from very close range is too high.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Stuart Malcolm.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Reece Donaldson.
Attempt missed. Jamie Redman (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. David Cox replaces Ross Smith.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by James Dale (Forfar Athletic).
Steven Noble (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
James Dale (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Peterhead).
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic).
Andy Rodgers (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andy Rodgers (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.