Forfar Athletic 1-0 Peterhead

Danny Denholm's goal before half-time helped Forfar Athletic beat Peterhead at Station Park.

Dale Hilson, Stephen Husband and Gavin Swankie threatened for the home side in the first half.

James Redman tested Forfar's Rab Douglas before Denholm coolly slotted home from Swankie's pass.

Swankie and Derek Young came close to grabbing another for the hosts in a close second period but one goal proved to be enough for Forfar.

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1Douglas
  • 5DodsBooked at 66mins
  • 2Dunlop
  • 4Malcolm
  • 3Baxter
  • 8Young
  • 7KaderSubstituted forSmithat 82'minutes
  • 6HusbandBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDaleat 56'minutes
  • 11DenholmSubstituted forPatersonat 90+1'minutes
  • 10Swankie
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Paterson
  • 14Dale
  • 15Malin
  • 16Smith
  • 17Keiller
  • 18McLellan
  • 21Salmon

Peterhead

  • 1Smith
  • 5RossSubstituted forStrachanat 57'minutes
  • 6DonaldsonBooked at 62mins
  • 4SmithBooked at 64minsSubstituted forCoxat 71'minutes
  • 11CowieBooked at 86mins
  • 3NobleBooked at 39mins
  • 2Sharp
  • 10Stevenson
  • 8Redman
  • 9McAllister
  • 7RodgersSubstituted forGilfillanat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Cox
  • 14Brown
  • 15Gilfillan
  • 16Strachan
  • 17McCann
  • 18Richardson
  • 21Jarvie
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
502

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Peterhead 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Peterhead 0.

Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Jim Paterson replaces Danny Denholm.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Reece Donaldson.

Attempt blocked. Danny Denholm (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Dean Cowie.

Attempt blocked. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Dean Cowie (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

James Dale (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Cowie (Peterhead).

James Dale (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Craig Smith replaces Omar Kader.

Attempt saved. Derek Young (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Bryan Gilfillan replaces Andy Rodgers.

Omar Kader (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dean Cowie (Peterhead).

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Forfar Athletic).

David Cox (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Andy Rodgers (Peterhead) header from very close range is too high.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Stuart Malcolm.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Reece Donaldson.

Attempt missed. Jamie Redman (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. David Cox replaces Ross Smith.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by James Dale (Forfar Athletic).

Steven Noble (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

James Dale (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Peterhead).

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Booking

Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic).

Andy Rodgers (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Andy Rodgers (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline531173410
2Ayr531174310
3Forfar531175210
4Brechin52309369
5Morton530210649
6Peterhead51225505
7Stranraer512269-35
8Stirling5122713-65
9Stenhousemuir511369-34
10Airdrieonians501418-71
View full Scottish League One table

