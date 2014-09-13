Annan Athletic 2-0 Berwick Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Football

Annan Athletic put an end to their grim start to the season with victory over Berwick Rangers.

Berwick carried the greater threat in the first half with Darren Lavery, Dean Hoskins and David Gold all coming close.

Stuart McColm converted from close range following fine build-up play by Josh Todd in the second half.

And Kenneth Mackay quickly headed a second for the hosts, getting on the end of David Hopkirk's cross.