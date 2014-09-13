Close menu
Scottish League Two
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic2BerwickBerwick Rangers0

Annan Athletic 2-0 Berwick Rangers



Annan Athletic put an end to their grim start to the season with victory over Berwick Rangers.

Berwick carried the greater threat in the first half with Darren Lavery, Dean Hoskins and David Gold all coming close.

Stuart McColm converted from close range following fine build-up play by Josh Todd in the second half.

And Kenneth Mackay quickly headed a second for the hosts, getting on the end of David Hopkirk's cross.

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Black
  • 5Watson
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Chisholm
  • 7ToddSubstituted forTrialistat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Flynn
  • 11McColmSubstituted forCarcaryat 80'minutes
  • 6McStaySubstituted forSloanat 61'minutes
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 9Mackay

Substitutes

  • 12Carcary
  • 14Logan
  • 15Sloan
  • 16Wood
  • 17Trialist
  • 18Trialist
  • 21Black

Berwick

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Andrews
  • 2Notman
  • 3HoskinsSubstituted forJacobsat 56'minutes
  • 6Tulloch
  • 5Young
  • 8Gold
  • 7Willis
  • 11MaxwellSubstituted forDargoat 69'minutes
  • 4CameronSubstituted forFairbairnat 62'minutes
  • 9Lavery
  • 10Dalziel

Substitutes

  • 12Fairbairn
  • 14Dargo
  • 15Jacobs
  • 16Bald
  • 17Russell
  • 18Currie
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
422

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home9
Away19
Shots on Target
Home5
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Annan Athletic 2, Berwick Rangers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 2, Berwick Rangers 0.

  3. Post update

    Trialist (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jonathon Fairbairn (Berwick Rangers).

  5. Post update

    Martin McNiff (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Trialist replaces Josh Todd.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic).

  10. Post update

    David Gold (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Steven Black.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Derek Carcary (Annan Athletic).

  14. Post update

    David Gold (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jonathon Fairbairn (Berwick Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Derek Carcary (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Derek Carcary replaces Stuart McColm.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenneth Mackay (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from very close range is too high.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers).

