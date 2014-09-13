Annan Athletic 2-0 Berwick Rangers

Match ends, Annan Athletic 2, Berwick Rangers 0.
Annan Athletic put an end to their grim start to the season with victory over Berwick Rangers.
Berwick carried the greater threat in the first half with Darren Lavery, Dean Hoskins and David Gold all coming close.
Stuart McColm converted from close range following fine build-up play by Josh Todd in the second half.
And Kenneth Mackay quickly headed a second for the hosts, getting on the end of David Hopkirk's cross.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Mitchell
- 2Black
- 5Watson
- 4McNiff
- 3Chisholm
- 7ToddSubstituted forTrialistat 90+1'minutes
- 8Flynn
- 11McColmSubstituted forCarcaryat 80'minutes
- 6McStaySubstituted forSloanat 61'minutes
- 10Hopkirk
- 9Mackay
Substitutes
- 12Carcary
- 14Logan
- 15Sloan
- 16Wood
- 17Trialist
- 18Trialist
- 21Black
Berwick
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Andrews
- 2Notman
- 3HoskinsSubstituted forJacobsat 56'minutes
- 6Tulloch
- 5Young
- 8Gold
- 7Willis
- 11MaxwellSubstituted forDargoat 69'minutes
- 4CameronSubstituted forFairbairnat 62'minutes
- 9Lavery
- 10Dalziel
Substitutes
- 12Fairbairn
- 14Dargo
- 15Jacobs
- 16Bald
- 17Russell
- 18Currie
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 422
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 2, Berwick Rangers 0.
Trialist (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathon Fairbairn (Berwick Rangers).
Martin McNiff (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Trialist replaces Josh Todd.
Attempt saved. David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic).
David Gold (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Steven Black.
Foul by Derek Carcary (Annan Athletic).
David Gold (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathon Fairbairn (Berwick Rangers).
Derek Carcary (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Derek Carcary replaces Stuart McColm.
Attempt missed. Kenneth Mackay (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from very close range is too high.
Foul by Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers).