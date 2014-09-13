Arbroath 0-2 East Fife

Match ends, Arbroath 0, East Fife 2.
Arbroath's 100% start to the Scottish League Two season was ended as East Fife triumphed at Gayfield Park.
Gary Naysmith's Fifers successfully frustrated their high-flying opponents in the first half.
And the visitors went in front when Nathan Austin centred for Allan Walker to convert from close range.
Kevin Smith struck with a long-range effort to double East Fife's lead and though Arbroath had chances thereafter, they could not recover.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Crawford
- 2Whatley
- 6StewartSubstituted forCarreiroat 45'minutes
- 3JohnstoneSubstituted forMcWalterat 77'minutes
- 5El-Zubaidi
- 4Nicoll
- 11McBride
- 7LinnBooked at 76mins
- 8Hunter
- 10BuchanSubstituted forMurrayat 45'minutes
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 12Murray
- 14Carreiro
- 15Travis
- 16Little
- 17Birse
- 18McWalter
- 21Morrison
East Fife
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 18Smith
- 19Page
- 4Campbell
- 15Naysmith
- 6Walker
- 3Smith
- 7McAleerSubstituted forBrownat 83'minutes
- 2Mullen
- 14AustinSubstituted forCookat 87'minutes
- 10SmithSubstituted forMcShaneat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Moyes
- 8Brown
- 9McShane
- 11Cook
- 16Barr
- 21Millar
- 22Campbell
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 829
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, East Fife 2.
Post update
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jon McShane (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Jon McShane replaces Kevin Smith.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Steven Campbell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Alan Cook replaces Nathan Austin.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dylan Carreiro (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Ross Brown replaces Caolan McAleer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dylan Carreiro (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Kieran McWalter replaces Craig Johnstone.
Post update
Attempt missed. Allan Walker (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).