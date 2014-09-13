Close menu
Scottish League Two
ArbroathArbroath0East FifeEast Fife2

Arbroath 0-2 East Fife

Last updated on .From the section Football

Arbroath's 100% start to the Scottish League Two season was ended as East Fife triumphed at Gayfield Park.

Gary Naysmith's Fifers successfully frustrated their high-flying opponents in the first half.

And the visitors went in front when Nathan Austin centred for Allan Walker to convert from close range.

Kevin Smith struck with a long-range effort to double East Fife's lead and though Arbroath had chances thereafter, they could not recover.

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Crawford
  • 2Whatley
  • 6StewartSubstituted forCarreiroat 45'minutes
  • 3JohnstoneSubstituted forMcWalterat 77'minutes
  • 5El-Zubaidi
  • 4Nicoll
  • 11McBride
  • 7LinnBooked at 76mins
  • 8Hunter
  • 10BuchanSubstituted forMurrayat 45'minutes
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 12Murray
  • 14Carreiro
  • 15Travis
  • 16Little
  • 17Birse
  • 18McWalter
  • 21Morrison

East Fife

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 18Smith
  • 19Page
  • 4Campbell
  • 15Naysmith
  • 6Walker
  • 3Smith
  • 7McAleerSubstituted forBrownat 83'minutes
  • 2Mullen
  • 14AustinSubstituted forCookat 87'minutes
  • 10SmithSubstituted forMcShaneat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Moyes
  • 8Brown
  • 9McShane
  • 11Cook
  • 16Barr
  • 21Millar
  • 22Campbell
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
829

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arbroath 0, East Fife 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, East Fife 2.

  3. Post update

    Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jon McShane (East Fife).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Jon McShane replaces Kevin Smith.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Steven Campbell.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Alan Cook replaces Nathan Austin.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Allan Fleming.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dylan Carreiro (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Ross Brown replaces Caolan McAleer.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dylan Carreiro (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Allan Fleming.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Kieran McWalter replaces Craig Johnstone.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Allan Walker (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  19. Booking

    Bobby Linn (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories