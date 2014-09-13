Arbroath 0-2 East Fife

Last updated on .From the section Football

Arbroath's 100% start to the Scottish League Two season was ended as East Fife triumphed at Gayfield Park.

Gary Naysmith's Fifers successfully frustrated their high-flying opponents in the first half.

And the visitors went in front when Nathan Austin centred for Allan Walker to convert from close range.

Kevin Smith struck with a long-range effort to double East Fife's lead and though Arbroath had chances thereafter, they could not recover.