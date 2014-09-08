2015 Euro Under-21 qualifier: Lithuania U21 1-1 Wales U21

From the section

Lee Evans joined Wolves from Newport County in January 2013

Lee Evans scored a late goal as Wales Under-21s ended their Euro 2015 qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw in Lithuania.

Substitute Edvardas Tamulevicius gave Lithuania the lead with nine minutes remaining.

But Wolves midfielder Evans scored on the stroke of 90 minutes to rescue a deserved point.

Wales' slim hopes of qualifying for next year's finals ended after a 2-2 draw in Finland.

Geraint Williams' side finished fourth in Group One, with England qualifying as winners but Finland missed out on the play-offs.