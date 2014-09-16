Match ends, Preston North End 3, Chesterfield 3.
Preston North End 3-3 Chesterfield
Chesterfield's Eoin Doyle scored a second hat-trick in two games as Paul Cook's side came from 3-0 down to draw with Preston North End at Deepdale.
Alan Browne headed the hosts in front, Joe Garner pounced on an error to score and Josh Brownhill nodded in a third.
But Doyle, the division's top scorer, scored from Jay O'Shea's pass before finishing a low cross to make it 3-2.
And he tucked away a late penalty after Garner handled in the area to complete a remarkable comeback.
The spot-kick was Doyle's 11th goal of the season and came just four days after he scored three times in the Spireites' win over Scunthorpe.
The draw leaves last season's League Two winners third in League One after seven games, whilst Preston slip to 12th.
Line-ups
Preston
- 1Jones
- 15Woods
- 5Clarke
- 6Wright
- 16Buchanan
- 8KilkennySubstituted forKingat 67'minutes
- 30Brownhill
- 31Browne
- 24HayhurstSubstituted forReidat 84'minutes
- 14GarnerBooked at 63mins
- 12GallagherSubstituted forRobinsonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Laird
- 4Wiseman
- 9Davies
- 17Reid
- 21Stuckmann
- 22King
- 27Robinson
Chesterfield
- 1Lee
- 3JonesSubstituted forO'Sheaat 31'minutes
- 29MargreitterSubstituted forBanksat 78'minutes
- 23EvattBooked at 60mins
- 2Darikwa
- 18BocoSubstituted forGnanduilletat 70'minutes
- 26Johnson
- 5Morsy
- 8RyanBooked at 73mins
- 12Clucas
- 17Doyle
Substitutes
- 9Gnanduillet
- 10O'Shea
- 15Humphreys
- 16Raglan
- 20Chapman
- 24Banks
- 28Ariyibi
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 8,399
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 3, Chesterfield 3.
Foul by Joe Garner (Preston North End).
Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jack King (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Chesterfield).
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 3, Chesterfield 3. Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty conceded by Joe Garner (Preston North End) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Tom Clarke.
Foul by Bailey Wright (Preston North End).
Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Thomas Lee.
Attempt saved. Joe Garner (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jack King (Preston North End).
Jimmy Ryan (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Kyel Reid replaces William Hayhurst.
Foul by Joe Garner (Preston North End).
Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joe Garner (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Chesterfield).
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 3, Chesterfield 2. Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.
Attempt saved. Josh Brownhill (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by David Buchanan.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Oliver Banks replaces Georg Margreitter because of an injury.
Callum Robinson (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Chesterfield).
Booking
Jimmy Ryan (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Josh Brownhill (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Chesterfield).
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Romuald Boco.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Jack King replaces Neil Kilkenny.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Callum Robinson replaces Paul Gallagher.
Foul by David Buchanan (Preston North End).
Tendayi Darikwa (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Joe Garner (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Joe Garner (Preston North End).
Tendayi Darikwa (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.
David Buchanan (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Johnson (Chesterfield).