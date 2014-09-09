BBC Sport - Euro 2016: Wales favourites for first time in two years - Chris Coleman

Wales are favourites - Coleman

Chris Coleman says that Wales are favourites for the first time in two years ahead of their opening Euro 2016 qualifier against Andorra.

The Wales manager has admitted that Real Madrid's Gareth Bale could be used as a centre-forward against the Group B minnows, and says getting his key men playing consistently for the national side will be vital to qualification.

Coleman's side are bidding to reach a major finals for the first time since the 1958 World Cup.

