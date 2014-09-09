Andorra 1-2 Wales: How Chris Coleman's side rated

Gareth Bale took his Wales goal tally to 14 with two strikes against Andorra

Wales began their Euro 2016 campaign with an unconvincing 2-1 win over Group B minnows Andorra.

Gareth Bale saved Wales from severe embarrassment with two goals after Ildefons Lima's sixth-minute penalty had given Andorra a shock lead.

Which of Chris Coleman's players impressed and who struggled on Andorra's new 3G pitch? All marks are out of 10.

WAYNE HENNESSEY (GOALKEEPER) 6

Was merely a spectator for most of the match, beaten by a smartly-taken penalty by Lima for Andorra's goal.

CHRIS GUNTER (RIGHT-BACK) 5

Pushed forward willingly enough and had little to do defensively against a limited Andorran side.

ASHLEY WILLIAMS (CENTRE-BACK) 5

Seemed uncharacteristically rattled after Andorra's early opener but composed himself in the second half.

JAMES CHESTER (CENTRE-BACK) 4

Caught out of position on a few occasions as Wales made a dismal start. A tough competitive debut.

BEN DAVIES (LEFT-BACK) 7

Covered for his defensive partners on a couple of occasions and supplied a beautiful assist for Bale's equaliser.

GARETH BALE (RIGHT WINGER) 8

Once again Wales' saviour. A constant, driving threat who capped a menacing performance with a wonderful winner.

AARON RAMSEY (CENTRAL MIDFIELD) 5

Made a bright start with some intelligent touches and passes but faded thereafter and struggled to influence the game.

JOE ALLEN (MIDFIELDER) 7

Industrious, busy display at the base of midfield, providing invaluable cover as others launched forward in desperate search of a winner.

ANDY KING (MIDFIELDER) 5

A couple of runs into dangerous areas came to nothing and missed one good chance as he headed wide from Bale's second-half cross.

NEIL TAYLOR (LEFT WINGER) 4

Guilty of a needless challenge which led to Andorra's penalty, and offered little in attack on the left wing.

SIMON CHURCH (STRIKER) 4

Had next to no impact on the match, showing signs of his lack of game-time with Charlton this season.