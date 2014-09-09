Andorra 1-2 Wales: How Chris Coleman's side rated

By Dafydd Pritchard

BBC Wales Sport in Andorra

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale took his Wales goal tally to 14 with two strikes against Andorra

Wales began their Euro 2016 campaign with an unconvincing 2-1 win over Group B minnows Andorra.

Gareth Bale saved Wales from severe embarrassment with two goals after Ildefons Lima's sixth-minute penalty had given Andorra a shock lead.

Which of Chris Coleman's players impressed and who struggled on Andorra's new 3G pitch? All marks are out of 10.

WAYNE HENNESSEY (GOALKEEPER) 6

Was merely a spectator for most of the match, beaten by a smartly-taken penalty by Lima for Andorra's goal.

CHRIS GUNTER (RIGHT-BACK) 5

Pushed forward willingly enough and had little to do defensively against a limited Andorran side.

ASHLEY WILLIAMS (CENTRE-BACK) 5

Seemed uncharacteristically rattled after Andorra's early opener but composed himself in the second half.

James Chester and Ashley Williams

JAMES CHESTER (CENTRE-BACK) 4

Caught out of position on a few occasions as Wales made a dismal start. A tough competitive debut.

BEN DAVIES (LEFT-BACK) 7

Covered for his defensive partners on a couple of occasions and supplied a beautiful assist for Bale's equaliser.

GARETH BALE (RIGHT WINGER) 8

Once again Wales' saviour. A constant, driving threat who capped a menacing performance with a wonderful winner.

Aaron Ramsey

AARON RAMSEY (CENTRAL MIDFIELD) 5

Made a bright start with some intelligent touches and passes but faded thereafter and struggled to influence the game.

JOE ALLEN (MIDFIELDER) 7

Industrious, busy display at the base of midfield, providing invaluable cover as others launched forward in desperate search of a winner.

ANDY KING (MIDFIELDER) 5

A couple of runs into dangerous areas came to nothing and missed one good chance as he headed wide from Bale's second-half cross.

Neil Taylor

NEIL TAYLOR (LEFT WINGER) 4

Guilty of a needless challenge which led to Andorra's penalty, and offered little in attack on the left wing.

SIMON CHURCH (STRIKER) 4

Had next to no impact on the match, showing signs of his lack of game-time with Charlton this season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story