England: Wayne Rooney calls player meetings to help team gel

England captain Wayne Rooney has been calling player-only meetings to help the squad gel following their poor World Cup campaign.

His side put in an improved display in Monday's 2-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win over Switzerland.

"We have had meetings among ourselves, just players in the rooms, watching videos and discussing how we can do better as a team," Rooney, 28, said.

England bowed out of the World Cup in Brazil without a win.

A lacklustre friendly display against Norway at a half-empty Wembley last week added to the widespread criticism of the team before the victory over the Swiss.

"We have worked hard and, to be fair, the players have taken a lot of responsibility," Manchester United striker Rooney said.

Rooney, named captain by manager Roy Hodgson last month, is pleased with what he has seen at his meetings.

"Obviously the manager gives us our game plan, but because we don't spend that much time together as a team we need to know and feel confident in what we're doing as a team together," he said.

"In the meetings, you're having the players speak up who wouldn't normally speak up when coaches are there.

"They've been good and I think the players have really stood up. We've worked hard."