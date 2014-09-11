Nations Cup 2015: Rohr feels Niger can qualify

Niger coach Gernot Rohr is optimistic his side can qualify for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations despite a shaky start to their group campaign.

Rohr has seen Niger lose and draw their first two matches in the group phase of qualifying that will determine who makes it to Morocco.

Niger were beaten 3-1 by Cape Verde on 6 September and held 1-1 by Mozambique on Wednesday and sit bottom of Group F.

"I feel we have a 60% chance of qualifying," said Rohr.

"It is not a good start to our campaign because we lost our first game at home to Cape Verde, but I am an optimist and everyone has a chance to go through.

"I am happy with the result against a very good Mozambique team. It was very difficult for us after we conceded an early penalty. I really appreciate the effort of my team.

"We must now win our next game at home to xxx to be in with a chance of qualifying."