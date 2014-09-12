Harry Redknapp: QPR boss critical of financial fair play rules

Harry Redknapp has been in charge at QPR since November 2012

Harry Redknapp has criticised the Financial Fair Play system that could throw QPR's future into doubt if they are relegated from the top flight.

Chairman Tony Fernandes has indicated he would appeal against a fine from the Football League, which would be around £54m if losses for Rangers' promotion season matched the £65.4m in 2012-13.

If the club don't pay, the league can block entry to its competitions.

"Fair play would be everyone having £30m a year to spend," said Redknapp.

Football League Financial Fair Play Championship clubs were permitted losses of £8m (£5m funded by shareholders) in 2013-14 Clubs promoted back to the Premier League who exceeded those losses are subject to a fine. There is a sliding scale on the next £10m of losses, with a maximum fine of £6.681m. Once losses exceed £18m, the fine is imposed on a strict pound-for-pound basis. Should there be an overall loss of £30m, the fine would be almost £19m. If it was £50m, the figure would be nearly £39m.

Rangers are expected to release their 2013-14 financial figures at some point before the end of November.

It has been argued relegated clubs are at greater risk of FFP penalties due to the huge wage costs associated with the Premier League.

QPR, who visit Manchester United on Sunday, were promoted to the top-flight after being relegated at the end of the 2012-13 season.

Their swift return to the top tier had the potential to cause the Football League (FL) difficulties as they could be left trying to collect fines from clubs who are no longer in their jurisdiction.

The FL governs the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as the Capital One Cup and Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

"To make it fair play we should be able to spend as much as Manchester United have spent before we play them on Sunday," added Redknapp on Friday.

"That would be fair play, wouldn't it?

"What is fair play because one club can spend £200m on a team and another might spend £8-10m on their team. That's not fair play really, is it?"

Meanwhile, Redknapp says he could sign a new contract with QPR on Friday or Saturday.

The 67-year-old former Tottenham manager has been in charge at Loftus Road since November 2012.

"Maybe today or tomorrow it will get done," said Redknapp.