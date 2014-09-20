Match ends, Alfreton Town 1, Nuneaton Town 0.
Alfreton Town 1-0 Nuneaton Town
-
- From the section Conference
Alfreton Town's revival continued as David Mellor's goal secured a 1-0 win over Nuneaton Town.
The Reds, who lost their first seven matches of the season, have now taken 10 points from a possible 12.
Oldham loanee Mellor, making only his second appearance for Alfreton, grabbed the winner in the 62nd minute when he tucked away a cross from Karl Hawley.
Tom Shaw thought he had scored a second with a free-kick but Reice Charles-Cook tipped his shot away.
Line-ups
Alfreton
- 20Dawson
- 2Wood
- 5Graham
- 3Rowe-Turner
- 6SmithBooked at 50mins
- 21ThanojSubstituted forKeaneat 58'minutes
- 24Mellor
- 11Howell
- 12Shaw
- 23HawleySubstituted forBradleyat 90'minutes
- 18Ironside
Substitutes
- 9Clayton
- 10Bradley
- 14Sheridan
- 15Keane
- 17McDonald
Nuneaton
- 1Charles-Cook
- 27McSweeneySubstituted forArmsonat 81'minutes
- 3Franklin
- 5Dean
- 24Geohaghon
- 17SmithSubstituted forHutchinsonat 69'minutes
- 6Walker
- 11Streete
- 26Fowler
- 25CurranSubstituted forJohnat 83'minutes
- 10Brown
Substitutes
- 7Armson
- 8John
- 9Hutchinson
- 18Brown
- 19Wren
- Referee:
- Adrian Holmes
- Attendance:
- 600
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alfreton Town 1, Nuneaton Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Danny Bradley replaces Karl Hawley.
Attempt missed. Exodus Geohaghon (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Fowler with a cross.
Foul by David Mellor (Alfreton Town).
Jorrin John (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town).
Joe Ironside (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Tom Shaw (Alfreton Town).
Jorrin John (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Jorrin John replaces Craig Curran.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. James Armson replaces Leon McSweeney.
Attempt saved. Jordan Keane (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Connor Franklin (Nuneaton Town).
Bradley Wood (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Alfreton Town.
Attempt blocked. Chris Smith (Alfreton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Shaw.
Corner, Alfreton Town.
Corner, Alfreton Town.
Attempt saved. Tom Shaw (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Andy Brown (Nuneaton Town).
Karl Hawley (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Alfreton Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Ben Hutchinson replaces Ryan Smith.
Corner, Nuneaton Town.
Attempt blocked. Karl Hawley (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Andy Brown (Nuneaton Town).
Luke Graham (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Karl Hawley (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Adam Walker (Nuneaton Town).
Tom Shaw (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Alfreton Town 1, Nuneaton Town 0. David Mellor (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karl Hawley.
Foul by Joe Ironside (Alfreton Town).
Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Jordan Keane replaces Andi Thanoj.
Foul by Andy Brown (Nuneaton Town).
David Mellor (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Andy Brown (Nuneaton Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved.
Attempt saved. Leon McSweeney (Nuneaton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved.
Corner, Nuneaton Town.