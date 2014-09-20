Alfreton Town 1-0 Nuneaton Town

Alfreton Town's revival continued as David Mellor's goal secured a 1-0 win over Nuneaton Town.

The Reds, who lost their first seven matches of the season, have now taken 10 points from a possible 12.

Oldham loanee Mellor, making only his second appearance for Alfreton, grabbed the winner in the 62nd minute when he tucked away a cross from Karl Hawley.

Tom Shaw thought he had scored a second with a free-kick but Reice Charles-Cook tipped his shot away.