An 84th-minute penalty from Neil McCafferty earned Coleraine a deserved win over champions Cliftonville.

Johnny Flynn headed in from a free-kick against the run of play on 29 minutes but McCafferty equalised with a free-kick over the wall and into the net.

Ian Parkhill got a faint touch on a McCafferty free-kick five minutes after half-time but Martin Donnelly's curling free-kick after 58 restored parity.

The Reds conceded the late penalty when Barry Johnston fouled Shane McGinty.

The Bannsiders created the best early chances, Darren McCauley firing over from 12 yards, Parkhill heading over and Gary Browne seeing his effort crash off the underside of the bar.

After Flynn had headed past Michael Doherty, McCafferty brought the sides level two minutes before the interval and then set up Parkhill for his goal.

Donnelly's outstanding curling free-kick looked to have maintained hi side's unbeaten league record, but McCafferty proved to be the match-winner six minutes from time.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney:

"Solitude is a place where we've enjoyed some success in recent years and I think that's down to the pitch - we love playing on the artificial playing surface.

"I had faith in Neil that he would score the winning penalty and he put it away very nicely."