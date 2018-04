Cliftonville fall to their first defeat of the season at home to Coleraine as Neil McCafferty scores an 87th-minute penalty to secure victory for the Bannsiders.

Defender Johnny Flynn gave the Reds the lead, but McCafferty levelled with superbly struck free-kick.

Ian Parkhill nudged Coleraine ahead, then Martin Donnelly equalised with a fantastic curling free-kick effort.