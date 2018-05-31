BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Trevor Brooking's winning header

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Brooking's header

BBC Sport looks back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

West Ham are the last team to win the FA Cup from outside the top flight, and their victory over Arsenal in the 1980 final came via a rare Trevor Brooking header.

The England midfielder stooped to redirect Stuart Pearson's wayward shot past Pat Jennings after 13 minutes and the Hammers saw out the rest of the game despite ceding plenty of possession to Arsenal.

Paul Allen could have doubled West Ham's lead late on, but the teenage striker was chopped down from behind by defender Willie Young as he raced in on goal. Young escaped with only a booking, but the incident hastened the introduction of red cards for professional fouls.

Although they finished seventh in the old Division Two in the same season, West Ham's FA Cup victory was the catalyst for a successful promotion campaign in 1980-81.

Top videos

Video

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Brooking's header

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly

Video

NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill

Video

Manny Pacquiao's top five tips for success

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories