Celtic 1-1 Motherwell

Celtic lost more ground at the top of the Premiership table as they were held at home by Motherwell.

John Sutton gave the visitors a shock lead, and should have doubled his tally shortly afterwards when he found himself free in front of goal.

Well were in the ascendancy but Stuart McCall's side could not record a first win at Celtic Park since 2008 as Kris Commons' penalty levelled matters.

But the point leaves Celtic five adrift of league leaders Dundee United.

Media playback is not supported on this device Interview - Celtic manager Ronny Deila

With so much of the season still to go, the result will not cause too many shockwaves. However, for the second time this term, Celtic manager Ronny Deila reshuffled his pack and watched his fringe players come up short.

After Thursday night's 2-2 Europa League draw away to Salzburg, Craig Gordon, Scott Brown and Commons started on the bench, while Anthony Stokes was preferred up front to Stefan Scepovic.

Stuart McCall brought in Zaine Francis-Angol and Fraser Kerr for Lee Erwin and Paul Lawson following the 2-1 win over Ross County.

The familiar sound of the Green Brigade returned to Celtic Park after their temporary ban from section 111 was lifted during the week, but they had little to cheer in the opening stages.

Motherwell striker John Sutton fires home to hand his side the lead at Celtic Park

Celtic made all the early running without looking overly threatening, though Nir Bitton was almost put clean through on the Motherwell goal by Callum McGregor's clever pass.

Iain Vigurs knocked a shot narrowly wide in Motherwell's first venture forward and, if that was a warning, the hosts did not take heed.

On Motherwell's next foray into the box, Sutton muscled his way towards the front post and stuck a boot out to steer Craig Reid's cross past Lukasz Zaluska.

Media playback is not supported on this device Interview - Motherwell boss Stuart McCall

Sutton should have had a second when he found himself with just the goalkeeper to beat but, after finishing the more difficult chance, the striker was denied by the outstretched leg of Zaluska.

Celtic's biggest enemy now was frustration. Jason Denayer thumped a long-range shot that goalkeeper Dan Twardzik covered well and Beram Kayal dragged an effort wide.

Commons and Brown were introduced at the start of the second half with Celtic needing some inspiration, and the former fired in a volley that Twardzik did well to get his body behind.

Kris Commons drives the ball home from the penalty spot to earn Celtic a point

If Celtic have had one constant this season then it is the impressive form of McGregor, and he again showed his emerging prowess as he cut inside from the right and stretched Twardzik with a shot.

John Guidetti curled another effort over the bar and Brown burst through on a marauding run, but nothing was clicking for the champions.

However, they eventually got the break they needed when Brown went down under pressure from Kerr and referee Brian Colvin pointed to the spot. Commons converted to level the game.

Celtic striker Anthony Stokes is left gutted after missing a chance for the champions

Celtic had broken Motherwell's spirit, leaving the Steelmen nullified and camped in their own box. McGregor twice went close and Bitton and Stokes both threatened with efforts.

Francis-Angol was just as close at the other end with a shot just over the bar.

Motherwell almost threw it away though when Twardzik spilled Virgil van Dijk's late header, but Stokes could not direct the loose ball into the net, and Celtic had to settle for a point.