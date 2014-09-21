Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 West Bromwich Albion
-
- From the section Premier League
- James Morrison goal gives Baggies first league win
- Tottenham manage only one shot on target
- Spurs without a league win since 24 August
West Brom recorded their first win of the season and moved off the bottom of the table thanks to James Morrison's second-half header against Tottenham.
The Scotland international nodded in, unmarked, to earn his side their first victory at Spurs in 30 years.
It was a deserved three points for the Baggies, who also went close through Saido Berahino and Craig Gardner.
Spurs were frustrated by brilliant Joleon Lescott defending, while Roberto Soldado had a low shot saved.
That was Tottenham's only effort on target on a very disappointing day for the north London club, who have only picked up one point from a possible nine after beginning the season with consecutive wins.
The post Europa League hangover is unlikely to be used as an excuse, with manager Mauricio Pochettino making 10 outfield changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.
Spurs' build-up play was very good at times, with Christian Eriksen causing plenty of problems with his movement. But whenever the home side fired a cross into area there was either no player at the end to convert or they were denied by excellent defending.
|Match facts
|Tottenham's first shot on target against WBA came after 71 minutes.
|Last season, Tottenham played a Premier League record 22 games on a Sunday.
|Defeat means Spurs lose back-to-back home league games for the first time since October-November 2012.
|West Brom picked up their first win in their last eight Premier League games.
The pick of the backline was Lescott. The 32-year-old former Manchester City defender was making his debut for the Baggies, having recently recovered from injury, and he showed how influential he could be on their season.
He made several interceptions in and around his own area, the most important, arguably, when he denied Emmanuel Adebayor a shooting chance in the first half.
Consequently, Spurs managed just one shot on target and have scored only two goals in their last four games in all competitions.
While Tottenham looked lethargic, Alan Irvine's side looked anything but.
The Scot, who was not a popular choice with fans when he was appointed as Pepe Mel's successor, admitted this week that he was under pressure going into the fifth game of the campaign, given his side had yet to win.
So when Craig Dawson, with a header, and Berahino, with an angled shot, caused palpitations in the Spurs defence inside the first four minutes there was a sense that the Baggies were not content to just settle for a draw.
They also knocked on the door when Lescott's hooked shot was inadvertently cleared by the head of his own team-mate Dawson, before Gardner and Berahino stung the palms of Hugo Lloris.
The goal finally came with 16 minutes remaining, when Morrison was left alone in the area by Erik Lamela to nod in past the French goalkeeper.
Tottenham pressed hard in the final five minutes and it needed a superb headed clearance at the death by Dawson to prevent the hosts spoiling West Brom's day.
West Brom manager Alan Irvine:
"Watching Match of the Day last night, the table didn't look very nice.
"When you've got a game in hand, it does not necessarily mean you're going to get the points from that game, especially when you are coming to White Hart Lane.
"I suppose I would be lying if I said there wasn't an element of relief, but the over-riding emotion is one of real pleasure for the players, for the club as a whole, everybody involved and, of course, for our fans. I am more pleased than relieved."
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino:
"The beginning of the game was wrong.
"We were very slow, we moved the ball very slow, there was a slow tempo. In football, you need to play quick.
"The way that we played, I think was wrong because we played very, very slow from the beginning.
"I am angry or disappointed - I don't know the best word to show my feelings. We had a bad day."
Check out Sunday's Premier League photos on BBC Sport's Facebook page.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 15Dier
- 4Kaboul
- 6Chiriches
- 3RoseBooked at 73mins
- 29CapoueSubstituted forLennonat 76'minutes
- 19DembéléSubstituted forPaulinhoat 61'minutes
- 11Lamela
- 23Eriksen
- 22ChadliSubstituted forSoldadoat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Adebayor
Substitutes
- 5Vertonghen
- 7Lennon
- 8Paulinho
- 9Soldado
- 13Vorm
- 16Naughton
- 42Bentaleb
West Brom
- 1FosterBooked at 90mins
- 2Wisdom
- 25Dawson
- 6Lescott
- 15Pocognoli
- 7Morrison
- 8Gardner
- 17Dorrans
- 29SessegnonBooked at 83minsSubstituted forAnichebeat 90+1'minutes
- 11Brunt
- 18Berahino
Substitutes
- 4Baird
- 9Ideye
- 10Anichebe
- 13Myhill
- 16Gamboa
- 21Mulumbu
- 23McAuley
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 35,861
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Booking
Ben Foster (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Attempt blocked. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron Lennon with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Victor Anichebe replaces Stéphane Sessegnon.
Booking
Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur).
Joleon Lescott (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion).
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur).
Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joleon Lescott.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Aaron Lennon replaces Etienne Capoue.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 0, West Bromwich Albion 1. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.
Booking
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur).
Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Younes Kaboul with a cross.
Attempt saved. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon.
Foul by Etienne Capoue (Tottenham Hotspur).
Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ben Foster (West Bromwich Albion) because of an injury.
Foul by Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur).
Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Roberto Soldado replaces Nacer Chadli.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Paulinho replaces Mousa Dembélé.