Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea

Frank Lampard scored his first Premier League goal against Chelsea, in his 11th match against them

Blues go three points clear at top

But draw ends their 100% start

Lampard scores against club he left in summer

City five points behind the leaders

Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer Frank Lampard returned to haunt his old club with the late equaliser that gave Manchester City a point at Etihad Stadium.

Lampard - on loan at City from New York City FC until January - wrote his name into Chelsea folklore with 211 goals in 648 appearances for the Stamford Bridge club.

And he added another dramatic chapter to his illustrious story when he slid home a strike with five minutes left after Andre Schurrle looked to have scored the goal that would have given Chelsea an eight-point advantage over the reigning Premier League champions.

City will feel they deserved a point after battling back into contention following the second-half sending-off of defender Pablo Zabaleta following a tussle with Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

Lampard, who did not celebrate his goal, has now scored against a record 39 different Premier League clubs

The spotlight, inevitably, will focus on 36-year-old Lampard. The former England international refused to celebrate his goal and looked to be on the verge of tears at the final whistle as he received a standing ovation from Chelsea's fans, who set aside their disappointment to acclaim the player who served them so wonderfully.

Lampard's name was chanted by the travelling support before he was also applauded off by City's followers, grateful for a glimpse of the goalscoring gifts that earned Manuel Pellegrini's side a draw.

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City 1-1 Chelsea: Pellegrini sure Lampard would score

Jose Mourinho's men remain three points clear at the top of the table despite losing their 100% Premier League record - although there will be disappointment at conceding two points so late on against a City side down to 10 mean.

After the extravaganza of Leicester City's 5-3 win against Manchester United, even two teams of this calibre had a tough act to follow and, for long periods, this was a game that failed to live up to its pre-match billing.

Costa was involved in a bruising physical battle with Vincent Kompany but showed once again that he is up for the fight in the Premier League as he had a hand in Schurrle's goal, was involved in Zabaleta's second yellow card and also struck a post with a shot that almost sealed the three points.

Kompany and his new defensive partner Eliaquim Mangala, making his first start following his £32m summer move from Porto, were in imperious mood but Costa's head never dropped and he looks a striker perfectly suited for the Premier League.

The first 45 minutes were a dull war of attrition as City dominated territory and possession - Chelsea responding with the sort of defensive resilience some suggested had been sacrificed with the introduction of the greater flair of Costa and Cesc Fabregas.

Match facts Chelsea's goal came from their first shot on target Eight of the past nine league goals scored by Chelsea have come in the second half City keeper Joe Hart made his 200th Premier League appearance Yaya Toure has not scored or assisted a league goal so far this season

City again applied the pressure after the break but, when Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois was called into action he answered superbly with a low save from Sergio Aguero on the turn from 12 yards, Ramires crucially sweeping the rebound away from Edin Dzeko as he closed in.

Costa had been in close proximity to City's defence throughout, with several hefty physical exchanges, so it was no surprise when the striker was in the tussle that led to Zabaleta's red card.

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City 1-1 Chelsea: Premier League is crazy, says Mourinho

The Argentine was involved in a tangle with the former Atletico Madrid forward and was penalised for a foul, bringing a second yellow card from referee Mike Dean and an avalanche of outrage from the City fans, who gave Zabaleta a standing ovation as he left the field.

Pellegrini introduced Bacary Sagna for Dzeko to add defensive stability in the face of Chelsea's numerical advantage, but it was not long before the away side made it count.

After a sweeping move, Costa passed to Eden Hazard and his cross was met at the far post by substitute Schurrle, who got in ahead of Mangala to score.

The nuisance that is Costa almost made it two with a shot against a post - setting the stage for Lampard's dramatic intervention.

As the outstanding James Milner turned a cross back at the far post, Lampard showed his old instincts to capitalise on Branislav Ivanovic's failure to track him into the area and wrong-foot Courtois with a volley.

There is still something surreal about seeing Lampard in the sky blue of City rather than the royal blue of Chelsea, but the champions were grateful for that as they took a point.

Phil McNulty's player ratings Manchester City Chelsea Joe Hart 6 Had little to do and had no chance with Chelsea's goal. Thibaut Courtois 7 No chance with the goal and a superb stop from Sergio Aguero with the scoresheet blank. A top-class young keeper. Pablo Zabaleta 5 Usual solid performance but surely knew getting involved with Diego Costa having already picked up a yellow card was risky. Branislav Ivanovic 6 Chelsea's Mr Reliable did not track Frank Lampard in the move that led to City's equaliser. Vincent Kompany 9 Confirmed his status as one of the world's defensive elite with a magnificent performance. Kept Costa quiet. John Terry 7 Just the sort of game that suited Chelsea's captain. A day when physical presence was required and he provided it. Eliaquim Mangala 8 Colossal defensive debut from City's £32m summer signing. Gary Cahill 6 Same applies to Cahill as Terry. He helped restrict City to very few chances. Aleksandar Kolarov 6 Quiet game - could not quite give the attacking thrust Manuel Pellegrini would have wanted. Cesar Azpilicueta 6 Showed pace to recover one dangerous situation in the first half. James Milner 8 Superb, tireless performance from this vastly underrated player. Willian 5 On the fringes and rarely able to influence in the attacking third. Fernandinho 6 Usual hard work from the midfield man before he was taken off. Cesc Fabregas 5 Did not reproduce the form that illuminated the early part of Chelsea's season. Barely influenced. Yaya Toure 6 The odd significant contribution but found it hard to make an impact. Nemanja Matic 6 The solid holding presence at the heart of Chelsea's midfield and did the job he was detailed to do. David Silva 6 Was on the periphery of a game that was tough for the creative players. Ramires 6 Took a heavy knock before he went off but a crucial clearance from Edin Dzeko as he looked poised to put Man City ahead. Edin Dzeko 5 Not much joy for the big striker against Chelsea's defence. Eden Hazard 7 Always a willing runner and, even though this was not Hazard at his mercurial best, he still provided the perfect cross for Andre Schurrle's goal. Sergio Aguero 6 Showed his predatory instincts with one shot on the turn that was brilliantly saved but otherwise kept quiet. Diego Costa 7 A nuisance, but what nuisance value he carries both for Chelsea and the opposition. Always involved, good and bad. Substitutes: Substitutes: Bacary Sagna (for Dzeko, 67) 6 Came on after Zabaleta's sending-off as City tried to ensure they did not pay for their numerical disadvantage. Andre Schurrle (for Willian, 61) 6 Ever willing and poached a goal at the far post when he rounded off a fine Chelsea team goal. Jesus Navas (for Fernandinho, 72) 6 Busy as usual when he came on. Jon Mikel Obi (for Ramires, 61) 5 Brought on to add stability for Chelsea just after the hour but was quiet. Frank Lampard (for Kolarov, 77) 7 What a contribution. Will have mixed feelings about that goal but has ensured he has made his mark on City. Didier Drogba (for Costa, 89) 5 Barely time to get on and took one wild free-kick.

Defender Eliaquim Mangala, centre, made his first Premier League start for Manchester City since joining in the summer

Manchester City had seven attempts on goal in the first half but only one on target, a Yaya Toure header

Pablo Zabaleta's sending-off means he has received a red card in six of his seven seasons at Manchester City

Eight of Andre Schurrle's 10 Premier League goals have come in away games