Match ends, Manchester City 1, Chelsea 1.
Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea
-
- Blues go three points clear at top
- But draw ends their 100% start
- Lampard scores against club he left in summer
- City five points behind the leaders
Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer Frank Lampard returned to haunt his old club with the late equaliser that gave Manchester City a point at Etihad Stadium.
Lampard - on loan at City from New York City FC until January - wrote his name into Chelsea folklore with 211 goals in 648 appearances for the Stamford Bridge club.
And he added another dramatic chapter to his illustrious story when he slid home a strike with five minutes left after Andre Schurrle looked to have scored the goal that would have given Chelsea an eight-point advantage over the reigning Premier League champions.
City will feel they deserved a point after battling back into contention following the second-half sending-off of defender Pablo Zabaleta following a tussle with Chelsea striker Diego Costa.
The spotlight, inevitably, will focus on 36-year-old Lampard. The former England international refused to celebrate his goal and looked to be on the verge of tears at the final whistle as he received a standing ovation from Chelsea's fans, who set aside their disappointment to acclaim the player who served them so wonderfully.
Lampard's name was chanted by the travelling support before he was also applauded off by City's followers, grateful for a glimpse of the goalscoring gifts that earned Manuel Pellegrini's side a draw.
Jose Mourinho's men remain three points clear at the top of the table despite losing their 100% Premier League record - although there will be disappointment at conceding two points so late on against a City side down to 10 mean.
After the extravaganza of Leicester City's 5-3 win against Manchester United, even two teams of this calibre had a tough act to follow and, for long periods, this was a game that failed to live up to its pre-match billing.
Costa was involved in a bruising physical battle with Vincent Kompany but showed once again that he is up for the fight in the Premier League as he had a hand in Schurrle's goal, was involved in Zabaleta's second yellow card and also struck a post with a shot that almost sealed the three points.
Kompany and his new defensive partner Eliaquim Mangala, making his first start following his £32m summer move from Porto, were in imperious mood but Costa's head never dropped and he looks a striker perfectly suited for the Premier League.
The first 45 minutes were a dull war of attrition as City dominated territory and possession - Chelsea responding with the sort of defensive resilience some suggested had been sacrificed with the introduction of the greater flair of Costa and Cesc Fabregas.
|Match facts
|Chelsea's goal came from their first shot on target
|Eight of the past nine league goals scored by Chelsea have come in the second half
|City keeper Joe Hart made his 200th Premier League appearance
|Yaya Toure has not scored or assisted a league goal so far this season
City again applied the pressure after the break but, when Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois was called into action he answered superbly with a low save from Sergio Aguero on the turn from 12 yards, Ramires crucially sweeping the rebound away from Edin Dzeko as he closed in.
Costa had been in close proximity to City's defence throughout, with several hefty physical exchanges, so it was no surprise when the striker was in the tussle that led to Zabaleta's red card.
The Argentine was involved in a tangle with the former Atletico Madrid forward and was penalised for a foul, bringing a second yellow card from referee Mike Dean and an avalanche of outrage from the City fans, who gave Zabaleta a standing ovation as he left the field.
Pellegrini introduced Bacary Sagna for Dzeko to add defensive stability in the face of Chelsea's numerical advantage, but it was not long before the away side made it count.
After a sweeping move, Costa passed to Eden Hazard and his cross was met at the far post by substitute Schurrle, who got in ahead of Mangala to score.
The nuisance that is Costa almost made it two with a shot against a post - setting the stage for Lampard's dramatic intervention.
As the outstanding James Milner turned a cross back at the far post, Lampard showed his old instincts to capitalise on Branislav Ivanovic's failure to track him into the area and wrong-foot Courtois with a volley.
There is still something surreal about seeing Lampard in the sky blue of City rather than the royal blue of Chelsea, but the champions were grateful for that as they took a point.
|Phil McNulty's player ratings
|Manchester City
|Chelsea
|Joe Hart 6 Had little to do and had no chance with Chelsea's goal.
|Thibaut Courtois 7 No chance with the goal and a superb stop from Sergio Aguero with the scoresheet blank. A top-class young keeper.
|Pablo Zabaleta 5 Usual solid performance but surely knew getting involved with Diego Costa having already picked up a yellow card was risky.
|Branislav Ivanovic 6 Chelsea's Mr Reliable did not track Frank Lampard in the move that led to City's equaliser.
|Vincent Kompany 9 Confirmed his status as one of the world's defensive elite with a magnificent performance. Kept Costa quiet.
|John Terry 7 Just the sort of game that suited Chelsea's captain. A day when physical presence was required and he provided it.
|Eliaquim Mangala 8 Colossal defensive debut from City's £32m summer signing.
|Gary Cahill 6 Same applies to Cahill as Terry. He helped restrict City to very few chances.
|Aleksandar Kolarov 6 Quiet game - could not quite give the attacking thrust Manuel Pellegrini would have wanted.
|Cesar Azpilicueta 6 Showed pace to recover one dangerous situation in the first half.
|James Milner 8 Superb, tireless performance from this vastly underrated player.
|Willian 5 On the fringes and rarely able to influence in the attacking third.
|Fernandinho 6 Usual hard work from the midfield man before he was taken off.
|Cesc Fabregas 5 Did not reproduce the form that illuminated the early part of Chelsea's season. Barely influenced.
|Yaya Toure 6 The odd significant contribution but found it hard to make an impact.
|Nemanja Matic 6 The solid holding presence at the heart of Chelsea's midfield and did the job he was detailed to do.
|David Silva 6 Was on the periphery of a game that was tough for the creative players.
|Ramires 6 Took a heavy knock before he went off but a crucial clearance from Edin Dzeko as he looked poised to put Man City ahead.
|Edin Dzeko 5 Not much joy for the big striker against Chelsea's defence.
|Eden Hazard 7 Always a willing runner and, even though this was not Hazard at his mercurial best, he still provided the perfect cross for Andre Schurrle's goal.
|Sergio Aguero 6 Showed his predatory instincts with one shot on the turn that was brilliantly saved but otherwise kept quiet.
|Diego Costa 7 A nuisance, but what nuisance value he carries both for Chelsea and the opposition. Always involved, good and bad.
|Substitutes:
|Substitutes:
|Bacary Sagna (for Dzeko, 67) 6 Came on after Zabaleta's sending-off as City tried to ensure they did not pay for their numerical disadvantage.
|Andre Schurrle (for Willian, 61) 6 Ever willing and poached a goal at the far post when he rounded off a fine Chelsea team goal.
|Jesus Navas (for Fernandinho, 72) 6 Busy as usual when he came on.
|Jon Mikel Obi (for Ramires, 61) 5 Brought on to add stability for Chelsea just after the hour but was quiet.
|Frank Lampard (for Kolarov, 77) 7 What a contribution. Will have mixed feelings about that goal but has ensured he has made his mark on City.
|Didier Drogba (for Costa, 89) 5 Barely time to get on and took one wild free-kick.
Line-ups
Man City
- 1Hart
- 5ZabaletaBooked at 66mins
- 4Kompany
- 20Mangala
- 11KolarovSubstituted forLampardat 78'minutes
- 7Milner
- 25FernandinhoBooked at 12minsSubstituted forNavasat 73'minutes
- 42Y TouréBooked at 44mins
- 21SilvaBooked at 40mins
- 10DzekoSubstituted forSagnaat 70'minutes
- 16Agüero
Substitutes
- 3Sagna
- 8Nasri
- 13Caballero
- 15Navas
- 18Lampard
- 22Clichy
- 26Demichelis
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 2IvanovicBooked at 77mins
- 24Cahill
- 26Terry
- 28Azpilicueta
- 4Fàbregas
- 21MaticBooked at 39mins
- 7Santos do NascimentoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSchürrleat 63'minutes
- 22WillianSubstituted forMikelat 63'minutes
- 10E Hazard
- 19Diego CostaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forDrogbaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cech
- 3Filipe Luís
- 8Oscar
- 11Drogba
- 12Mikel
- 14Schürrle
- 18Remy
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 45,602
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, Chelsea 1.
Attempt missed. Frank Lampard (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Milner.
Attempt missed. Didier Drogba (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Frank Lampard (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Didier Drogba replaces Diego Costa.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 1, Chelsea 1. Frank Lampard (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Milner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.
Attempt missed. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Bacary Sagna (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Costa (Chelsea).
Diego Costa (Chelsea) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Offside, Manchester City. Yaya Touré tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Frank Lampard replaces Aleksandar Kolarov.
Booking
Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yaya Touré (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea).
Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City).
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Jesús Navas replaces Fernandinho.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 0, Chelsea 1. André Schürrle (Chelsea) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a cross following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Bacary Sagna replaces Edin Dzeko.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
Booking
Diego Costa (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) for a bad foul.
Foul by Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).
Diego Costa (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. John Obi Mikel replaces Willian.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. André Schürrle replaces Ramires because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ramires (Chelsea) because of an injury.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Manchester City).
Ramires (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.