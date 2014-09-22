Chester 2-1 Wrexham

Match ends, Chester FC 2, Wrexham 1.
Ben Heneghan scored a dramatic winner to give Chester victory in a thrilling Conference derby against Wrexham.
Blaine Hudson gave Wrexham an early lead when he pounced on a rebound, Wes York and Connor Jennings having good chances to double their interval lead.
Chester were denied as John Rooney hit the post before co-striker Craig Hobson had a goal disallowed for offside.
But Hobson equalised from Rooney's cross then, deep into injury time, Heneghan slotted home at the far post.
The Chester full-back ghosted in behind two Wrexham defenders to meet Kingsley James' high hanging cross from the left flank.
Chester manager Steve Burr told BBC Radio Merseyside:
"When Craig Hobson's goal was disallowed and John Rooney hit the post with his free-kick, I thought maybe our luck was out, but we stuck at it and got our reward.
"We got off to a terrible start. They could have been two, maybe three up. We could have gone under and we didn't. I'm just delighted with how we kept trying to play.
"I began to think we might have been settling for a draw, because I thought we were maybe running out of time to get the winner, but that's the best time to score.
"I didn't realise just how good Craig's goal was until I saw the rerun, as I thought it deflected off him, but it was a fantastic finish, as were both goals. It was great to see my full-back up there at that stage of the game."
Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Wales:
"I'm bitterly disappointed with that.
"I know what it means to the fans and the people of Wrexham, and we've given ourselves a great opportunity tonight to take all three points.
"To come away with nothing is really a kick in the teeth.
Second Half ends, Chester FC 2, Wrexham 1.
Goal!
Goal! Chester FC 2, Wrexham 1. Ben Heneghan (Chester FC) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley James with a cross.
Foul by Sean McConville (Chester FC).
Theo Bailey-Jones (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Ibou Touray (Chester FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Ben Heneghan (Chester FC).
Dean Keates (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Dan Holman (Wrexham) header from outside the box misses to the left.
Offside, Chester FC. Chris Iwelumo tries a through ball, but Chris Iwelumo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kieran Charnock (Chester FC) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by John Rooney.
Corner, Chester FC.
Corner, Chester FC.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Chris Iwelumo replaces Craig Hobson.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Dan Holman replaces Elliott Durrell.
Foul by Louis Moult (Wrexham).
Kieran Charnock (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Booking
Daniel Bachmann (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Craig Hobson (Chester FC).
Daniel Bachmann (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Manny Smith (Wrexham).
Craig Hobson (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Theo Bailey-Jones replaces Wes York.
Foul by Joe Clarke (Wrexham).
Sean McConville (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Chester FC 1, Wrexham 1. Craig Hobson (Chester FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Rooney with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Wayne Riley replaces Craig Mahon because of an injury.
Corner, Chester FC.
Corner, Chester FC.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Dean Keates replaces Rob Evans.
Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Offside, Chester FC. Ibou Touray tries a through ball, but Ibou Touray is caught offside.
Attempt saved. John Rooney (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Ibou Touray replaces Jadan Hall.
Attempt saved. Blaine Hudson (Wrexham) header from the left side of the box is saved. Assisted by Neil Ashton.
Corner, Wrexham.
Attempt saved. Elliott Durrell (Wrexham) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved.
Foul by John Rooney (Chester FC).
Rob Evans (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
John Rooney (Chester FC) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.