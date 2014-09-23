Matt Targett (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
Arsenal 1-2 Southampton
Southampton continued their fantastic start to the season by coming from behind to beat Arsenal in a gripping Capital One Cup third-round tie.
Alexis Sanchez's superb free-kick opened the scoring for an Arsenal side featuring 10 changes from the weekend.
But Southampton hit back soon after as Dusan Tadic scored a penalty given for a foul on debutant Sadio Mane.
A stunning strike from Nathaniel Clyne gave the Saints a deserved lead, which they protected in a lively second half.
Ronald Koeman's side continue to make a mockery of the pre-season suggestions that they were en route to mediocrity following the summer exodus of their manager and five key players.
In contrast to the changes made by opposite number Arsene Wenger, Koeman made five alterations to his starting XI and was rewarded with a coherent display consistent with the quick counter-attacking style they have showcased this campaign.
They had to show resolve to come from behind after Sanchez had put Arsenal ahead by curling a superb free-kick over the wall and into the top corner from 25 yards.
|Southampton end their Arsenal hoodoo
|Southampton's win ends a run of 10 matches without a victory against Arsenal in all competitions. The Gunners had won six and drawn four against the Saints since losing 3-2 at St Mary's in the Premier League in November 2002.
It took them six minutes to respond as Mane, playing his first game since obtaining a work permit, drew a trip out of Tomas Rosicky in the box and Tadic side-footed his penalty down the middle to equalise.
Clyne's goal to give them the lead and ultimately the win was as brilliant as it was unexpected. The defender picked up the ball following a cleared corner, took a touch and smashed a shot that swerved past Arsenal's debutant keeper David Ospina and into the roof of the net.
Arsenal strove for an equaliser in the second half but they were unable to break down the visitors, who could easily have added to their lead but for some wayward shooting.
None of the players Wenger drafted in did much to stake a claim for a first-team place.
Rosicky covered ground but provided relatively little, Lukas Podolski and Joel Campbell were largely anonymous, while Abou Diaby, making his first start since March 2013, was understandably off the pace.
That the midfielder managed over an hour after such a lengthy period out with yet another injury is the most positive development Wenger can take away from the evening.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger:
"It's disappointing because we had a good start and we made two unneeded errors on the two goals - and big ones.
"We lacked a bit of experience at the back, but overall they did well. We gave a lot and it's frustrating not to be able to score in the second half.
"When you look at the amount of possession we had, we have to give credit to Southampton, they played well and were well organised.
"They abused a bit the fouls in the middle of the park, but they are a good side and they played well tonight. Overall it is frustrating because we gave a lot."
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman:
"I'm very proud, because winning away against Arsenal, that means a lot.
"Everybody spoke about the changes of the Arsenal team. I think they made some changes but they took it very seriously.
"I think the game was on a very high level, with high tempo, and I enjoyed it.
"We tried to press and tried to play attractive, offensive, and that's not easy, because they have a great team, great players."
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 13Ospina
- 39BellerinSubstituted forAkpomat 86'minutes
- 21Chambers
- 42Hayden
- 34Coquelin
- 7RosickyBooked at 88mins
- 24Abou DiabySubstituted forCazorlaat 67'minutes
- 10WilshereBooked at 90mins
- 28CampbellSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 71'minutes
- 17Sánchez
- 9Podolski
Substitutes
- 3Gibbs
- 4Mertesacker
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 19Cazorla
- 26Martinez
- 37Ajayi
- 38Akpom
Southampton
- 23ForsterBooked at 90mins
- 2Clyne
- 6José Fonte
- 5Gardos
- 33TargettBooked at 85minsSubstituted forBertrandat 85'minutes
- 8Davis
- 12WanyamaBooked at 25mins
- 4Schneiderlin
- 10ManéSubstituted forLongat 72'minutes
- 19PellèBooked at 90mins
- 11Tadic
Substitutes
- 1Davis
- 7Long
- 18Cork
- 21Bertrand
- 24Mayuka
- 28Reed
- 32McCarthy
- Attendance:
- 59,621
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away22
Live Text
Booking
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Southampton 2.
Booking
Graziano Pellè (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graziano Pellè (Southampton).
Booking
Fraser Forster (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jack Wilshere (Arsenal).
Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Hayden (Arsenal).
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal).
Graziano Pellè (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Chuba Akpom replaces Héctor Bellerín.
Attempt missed. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Francis Coquelin.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Ryan Bertrand replaces Matt Targett.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Francis Coquelin.
Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Davis (Southampton).
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jose Fonte.
Attempt missed. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Isaac Hayden (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Sadio Mané.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Joel Campbell.
Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Santiago Cazorla replaces Vassiriki Abou Diaby.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jose Fonte.
Attempt blocked. Vassiriki Abou Diaby (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Vassiriki Abou Diaby (Arsenal).
Sadio Mané (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Francis Coquelin (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Southampton).
Foul by Joel Campbell (Arsenal).