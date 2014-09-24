Chelsea 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

Brazil's Oscar is surrounded his Chelsea team-mates after scoring the winner

Oscar's second-half winner helped Chelsea beat Bolton and set up a Capital One Cup fourth-round tie against League Two side Shrewsbury.

French centre-back Kurt Zouma put Chelsea ahead on his debut when he fired high into the net after Bolton had failed to clear a corner.

The Trotters were level six minutes later when Matt Mills headed home.

But Chelsea, who had 28 shots to Bolton's three, deservedly won when Oscar hit a low drive into the corner.

German midfielder Andre Schurrle also had several chances for the Blues, while Bolton goalkeeper Andrew Lonergan was in excellent form to restrict the Premier League side.

Defender Kurt Zouma (far right) has played at youth level for France

Chelsea wasted opportunities to take the lead against the Championship club in the first quarter of the match.

Schurrle's inswinging free-kick was saved by Lonergan, before the World Cup-winner made a mess of his header from Mohamed Salah's cross.

The Bolton keeper then prevented Oscar from scoring, before Salah and striker Loic Remy missed from close range.

Schurrle went close, twice more, before the Premier League leaders finally went ahead, from a corner.

After Gary Cahill's header from the delivery was blocked, Remy nodded the ball back into the six-yard area where Zouma was on hand to convert.

But the Trotters hit back soon after the restart.

Liam Feeney's deep free-kick from the right found Mills on the edge of the hosts' box. The defender leaped highest to direct his header in from 16 yards.

Chelsea picked up the pace again. Schurrle fired off target, Nathan Ake was denied from 25 yards by Lonergan, who then saved a header from Oscar.

The Brazil midfielder did, however, find the net when he drilled in the loose ball from Remy's blocked shot.

Chelsea keeper Petr Cech saved from Bolton substitute Lee Chung-yong five minutes from time.

Chelsea assistant Steve Holland:

"It's nice not to have extra time. We don't have any new injuries and we've progressed to the next round of the competition.

"Several of our players who probably needed a game now have 90 minutes under their belts heading into two or three important fixtures. It's a good situation to be in."

Bolton manager Dougie Freedman:

"When I saw the team-sheet I knew their manager treated this competition with respect and the opposition with respect. They were taking it very seriously.

"We were going to have to ride our luck a little bit and our goalkeeper was fantastic. They hit the bar but in the last 10, 15 minutes we gave it a right good go, played a bit more expansive.

"A little bit more quality would have taken it to extra time."