Match ends, Chelsea 2, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Chelsea 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
From the section Football
Oscar's second-half winner helped Chelsea beat Bolton and set up a Capital One Cup fourth-round tie against League Two side Shrewsbury.
French centre-back Kurt Zouma put Chelsea ahead on his debut when he fired high into the net after Bolton had failed to clear a corner.
The Trotters were level six minutes later when Matt Mills headed home.
But Chelsea, who had 28 shots to Bolton's three, deservedly won when Oscar hit a low drive into the corner.
German midfielder Andre Schurrle also had several chances for the Blues, while Bolton goalkeeper Andrew Lonergan was in excellent form to restrict the Premier League side.
Chelsea wasted opportunities to take the lead against the Championship club in the first quarter of the match.
Schurrle's inswinging free-kick was saved by Lonergan, before the World Cup-winner made a mess of his header from Mohamed Salah's cross.
The Bolton keeper then prevented Oscar from scoring, before Salah and striker Loic Remy missed from close range.
Schurrle went close, twice more, before the Premier League leaders finally went ahead, from a corner.
After Gary Cahill's header from the delivery was blocked, Remy nodded the ball back into the six-yard area where Zouma was on hand to convert.
But the Trotters hit back soon after the restart.
Liam Feeney's deep free-kick from the right found Mills on the edge of the hosts' box. The defender leaped highest to direct his header in from 16 yards.
Chelsea picked up the pace again. Schurrle fired off target, Nathan Ake was denied from 25 yards by Lonergan, who then saved a header from Oscar.
The Brazil midfielder did, however, find the net when he drilled in the loose ball from Remy's blocked shot.
Chelsea keeper Petr Cech saved from Bolton substitute Lee Chung-yong five minutes from time.
Chelsea assistant Steve Holland:
"It's nice not to have extra time. We don't have any new injuries and we've progressed to the next round of the competition.
"Several of our players who probably needed a game now have 90 minutes under their belts heading into two or three important fixtures. It's a good situation to be in."
Bolton manager Dougie Freedman:
"When I saw the team-sheet I knew their manager treated this competition with respect and the opposition with respect. They were taking it very seriously.
"We were going to have to ride our luck a little bit and our goalkeeper was fantastic. They hit the bar but in the last 10, 15 minutes we gave it a right good go, played a bit more expansive.
"A little bit more quality would have taken it to extra time."
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 1Cech
- 3Filipe Luís
- 24Cahill
- 28Azpilicueta
- 5Zouma
- 12Mikel
- 8Oscar
- 14Schürrle
- 17SalahSubstituted forE Hazardat 80'minutes
- 6AkéSubstituted forMaticat 90+1'minutes
- 18RemySubstituted forDrogbaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ivanovic
- 10E Hazard
- 11Drogba
- 21Matic
- 23Schwarzer
- 31Christensen
- 34Baker
Bolton
- 24Lonergan
- 4Mills
- 3Moxey
- 14Dervite
- 29HerdBooked at 46mins
- 18DannsSubstituted forMasonat 83'minutes
- 21PratleyBooked at 38mins
- 44Kamara
- 7FeeneySubstituted forSpearingat 68'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 28DaviesSubstituted forLeeat 52'minutes
- 10Beckford
Substitutes
- 2McNaughton
- 5Ream
- 6Spearing
- 9Mason
- 12Clayton
- 13Kenny
- 27Lee
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 40,988
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Nemanja Matic replaces Nathan Aké.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Medo (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by John Obi Mikel.
Attempt blocked. Joe Mason (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Oscar (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Kurt Zouma (Chelsea).
Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Joe Mason replaces Neil Danns.
Attempt saved. André Schürrle (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by André Schürrle (Chelsea).
Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Eden Hazard replaces Mohamed Salah.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Didier Drogba (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Matt Mills.
Attempt blocked. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jermaine Beckford (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Didier Drogba replaces Loïc Remy.
Foul by Oscar (Chelsea).
Medo (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gary Cahill (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jermaine Beckford (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Jay Spearing replaces Liam Feeney.
Attempt saved. Loïc Remy (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
André Schürrle (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Herd (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. André Schürrle (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Bolton Wanderers 1. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Gary Cahill (Chelsea).
Jermaine Beckford (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.