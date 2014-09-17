BBC Sport - FA chairman Greg Dyke wants only 'elite' foreign players

Dyke wants only 'elite' imports

The FA chairman Greg Dyke tells BBC Sport he wants to see only the best of foreign talent coming to England's top flight, saying the current transfer system is chaotic.

Speaking to Richard Conway, Dyke outlines the FA's first draft of proposals to reduce the number of non-EU players within English football by up to 50%.

He also talks about England, the possible introduction of 'B-teams' into lower leagues and challenging Sepp Blatter's decision to stand for the Fifa presidency again.

