FA Cup: 50 iconic goals

BBC Sport looks back at 50 of the most memorable FA Cup goals.

Here's the list of 50 goals, in no particular order:

1. Steven Gerrard's last-gasp screamer

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard scores a dramatic last-gasp equaliser against West Ham in the 2006 final.

Watch the video here.

2. Trevor Sinclair's bicycle kick

Trevor Sinclair scores a spectacular bicycle kick for QPR against Barnsley in the fourth round in 1997.

Watch the video here.

3. Trevor Brooking's winning header

Trevor Brooking's header against Arsenal seals West Ham's third FA Cup triumph in 1980.

Watch the video here.

4. Crazy Gang beat Culture Club

Lawrie Sanchez's header gives Wimbledon a famous victory over Liverpool in the 1988 final at Wembley.

Watch the video here.

5. Shrewsbury Town shock Everton

Nigel Jemson's stunning free-kick helps third division Shrewsbury Town beat Premier League Everton in the third round in 2003.

Watch the video here.

6. Stuart Pearce's free-kick

Nottingham Forest's Stuart Pearce unleashes a thunderous free-kick past Tottenham's Erik Thorstvedt in the 1991 FA Cup final.

Watch the video here.

7. Tim Cahill makes his mark

Tim Cahill scores the only goal as Millwall beat Sunderland to reach the final in 2004.

Watch the video here.

8. The genius of Gazza

Tottenham's Paul Gascoigne arrows a 35-yard free-kick into the top corner past Arsenal keeper David Seaman during the 1991 semi-final.

Watch the video here.

9. Ian Rush's turn and shot

Ian Rush scores with a smart shot on the turn to help Liverpool beat Merseyside rivals Everton in extra time in the 1989 FA Cup final.

Watch the video here.

10. Arsenal's Sunderland stuns Man United

Alan Sunderland snatches a dramatic late winner for Arsenal against Manchester United in the dying seconds of the 1979 final.

Watch the video here.

11. Tim Buzaglo hat-trick sinks West Brom

Estate agent and Gibraltarian cricketer Tim Buzaglo scores to seal a fine hat-trick as non-league Woking thrash the Baggies 4-2 in the third round in the 1990-91 season.

Watch the video here.

12. Michael Owen's solo effort wins cup final

A 21-year-old Michael Owen wins the FA Cup for Liverpool with a stunning finish into the bottom corner two minutes from time in the 2001 final against Arsenal.

Watch the video here.

13. Bobby Stokes and Saints stun Man Utd

Southampton winger Bobby Stokes scores the only goal of the 1976 final latching onto a through-ball from Jim McCalliog to secure Southampton's only trophy.

Watch the video here.

14. Ian Thompson helps Bournemouth shock Man Utd

Ian Thompson scores Bournemouth's second goal against a star-studded Manchester United side, for one of the greatest Cup shocks during the third round in the 1983-84 season.

Watch the video here.

15. Ian Porterfield inspires Sunderland upset

Ian Porterfield picks up a loose ball and rifles into the roof of the net to win the 1973 final for Second Division Sunderland against European giants Leeds United.

Watch the video here.

16. Ray Parlour's stunning curler

Ray Parlour curls a memorable opener for Arsenal against Chelsea in the 2002 final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Watch the video here.

17. Norman Whiteside's wonder goal

Manchester United's young striker Norman Whiteside scores the only goal of the game in the 1985 final, as his wonderful curling shot past Everton's Neville Southall secures the cup for the Reds.

Watch the video here.

18. Luton shock Norwich

Scott Rendell's near-post finish against Norwich in the fourth round in 2013 ensures Luton become the first non-league team to knock a top-flight side out of the FA Cup since Sutton's famous 1989 toppling of Coventry.

Watch the video here.

19. Djimi Traore's spectacular own goal

Liverpool defender Djimi Traore scores a spectacular own goal as Burnley knock out the Reds in the third round in 2005.

Watch the video here.

20. Mark Robins saves Alex Ferguson

Manchester United's Mark Robbins scores the only goal of the game away to an in-form Nottingham Forest in the 1990 third round, in a match that many believe saved Alex Ferguson's job as United's manager.

His side would go on to lift the FA Cup later that year, the first of 38 trophies during Ferguson's 26-year reign as Manchester United's manager.

Watch the video here.

21. Michael Thomas's Liverpool redemption

After scoring the decisive goal for Arsenal to snatch the 1989 league title from Liverpool's grasp, Michael Thomas scores the opening goal for his new side Liverpool in the 1992 final against Sunderland.

Watch the video here.

22. Kevin Sheedy's retaken free-kick

Everton's Kevin Sheedy scores a wonderful free-kick in the 1985 quarter-final against Ipswich, but when referee Alan Robinson orders a retake, Sheedy duly steps up and scores again.

Watch the video here.

23. Chesterfield's local hero Jamie Hewitt levels

In this 1997 FA Cup semi-final at Old Trafford Chesterfield local boy Jamie Hewitt earns the Spireites a replay against Middlesbrough as his looping header finds the top corner 65 seconds before the end of extra-time to level the score at 3-3.

Watch the video here.

24. Xabi Alonso's halfway trick

Liverpool's Xabi Alonso finishes off a memorable comeback against Luton in a classic third-round tie in 2006 as he drives the ball 70 yards into the unguarded net to make it 5-3 for the Reds.

Watch the video here.

25. Jermaine Beckford upsets Man Utd

Jermaine Beckford scores the only goal as Manchester United and Leeds renew their great rivalry, with the Premier League champions facing the League One side for the first time in six years during this third-round tie in 2010.

Watch the video here.

26. David Webb's winner for Chelsea

Chelsea's David Webb nods home against Leeds in the 1970 final replay at Old Trafford to clinch The Blues' first FA Cup triumph.

Watch the video here.

27. Mark Hughes' last-gasp volley

Trailing Oldham 1-0 in the 1994 FA Cup semi-final, 30-year-old Mark Hughes came to Manchester United's rescue, guiding home a perfectly-controlled volley in the last minute of extra time.

Watch the video here.

28. Stevenage rock Newcastle

Peter Winn's cool finish late on ensured that Stevenage would finally claim the upset that eluded them 13 years previously against Newcastle, in the third round during the 2010-11 season.

Watch the video here.

29. Thierry Henry's Arsenal return

On loan to his old club Thierry Henry scored his 227th goal for the Gunners, secured Arsenal a 1-0 victory against Leeds United and progress to the fourth round - and a dream return for Henry on his 380th appearance.

Watch the video here.

30. Jon Macken caps Man City comeback

This header at the far post from Manchester City's Jon Macken in the dying seconds of a fourth round tie at White Hart Lane completed an incredible 4-3 comeback from City after trailing 3-0 to Spurs at half time.

Watch the video here.

31. Drogba's Wembley delight

Ivorian Didier Drogba places a precise free-kick into the corner of David James's goal sparking wild celebrations as Chelsea win the 2010 FA Cup.

It was the striker's 37th goal of a dominant season as he maintained his outstanding scoring run at Wembley to six successive matches.

Watch the video here.

32. Ray Crawford surprises Leeds United

Ray Crawford's moment in the sun was a February 1971 FA Cup 'cupset', when an ageing Colchester United side toppled Leeds United 3-2 in the fifth round.

Watch the video here.

33. Roberto Di Matteo's drive

42 seconds into the 1997 FA Cup final between Chelsea and Middlesbrough Roberto Di Matteo scored with a 30-yard strike which flew in off the crossbar.

It was the fastest goal scored in an FA Cup final at Wembley - a record since broken by Louis Saha in Everton's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in 2009.

Watch the video here.

34. Chris Waddle's free-kick

Chris Waddle opens the scoring in the all-Sheffield semi-final in 1991 with a long-range free-kick for Sheffield Wednesday against city rivals Sheffield United.

Watch the video here.

35. David Ginola's slalom run

David Ginola's superb solo goal for Tottenham in the 1999 quarter-final against Barnsley showed him at his mercurial best.

Watch the video here.

36. Paolo Di Canio embarrasses Barthez

West Ham's Paolo Di Canio was not fooled in 2001 as Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez tried to make the Italian believe he had been flagged offside.

Watch the video here.

37. Dennis Bergkamp's trademark finish

A moment of magic from Arsenal's Dennis Bergkamp in 1997 helped new manager Arsene Wenger overcome Sunderland.

Watch the video here.

38. Louis Saha's fastest final goal

Everton's Louis Saha scores after only 25 seconds of the 2009 final against Chelsea but ultimately ends up on the losing side.

Watch the video here.

39. Ben Watson's winner for Wigan

Ben Watson scores the only goal in injury time as Wigan upset the odds to beat Manchester City in the 2013 final and win their first major trophy in their 81-year history.

Watch the video here.

40. Eric Cantona's strike

Manchester United beat rivals Liverpool in the 1996 final thanks to Eric Cantona's brilliant goal five minutes from the end.

Watch the video here.

41. George celebrates stylishly

Long-haired midfielder Charlie George scores an extra-time winner in the 1971 final against Liverpool as Arsenal wrapped up a league and cup double.

Watch the video here.

42. Hanlan's upset

Matthew Hanlan volleys Sutton into the history books in arguably one of the biggest giant-killings of all time.

Watch the video here.

43. Young sends Cardiff through

Scott Young sends Cardiff - then playing in the old Second Division - into the fourth round by scoring the winner against Premier League leaders Leeds at Ninian Park in 2002.

Watch the video here.

44. Kevin Keegan's flick and volley

The England star eased any lingering tension among Liverpool supporters during the 1974 FA Cup final when he superbly controlled Tommy Smith's pass before smashing a shot into the corner.

Watch the video here.

45. Ian Wright's equaliser for Palace

"Wrighty" came on as a 70th-minute substitute and drew Palace level at 2-2 moments later with his first touch during the 1990 FA Cup final.

Watch the video here.

46. Mickey Thomas' rocket free-kick

Wrexham's 37-year-old captain fired a superb 25-yard free-kick past Arsenal's England goalkeeper David Seaman to level with eight minutes remaining during this cup shock in the third round of the 1992 FA Cup.

Watch the video here.

47. Keith Houchen's diving header

Coventry City's Keith Houchen netted one of the most iconic FA Cup final goals with a diving header against Tottenham in 1987 to help inspire a 3-2 victory for the Sky Blues in their first Cup final.

Watch the video here.

48. Radford shocks Newcastle

Edgar Street, Hereford was the unlikely setting for a moment of FA Cup magic in 1972 as Ronnie Radford wrote his name in to the competition's folklore.

Watch the video here.

49. Magical Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs scores a memorable winner for Manchester United after running past four Arsenal players during the 1999 semi-final at Villa Park.

Watch the video here.

50. 'And still Ricky Villa!'

Tottenham's Ricky Villa scores his famous goal in the 1981 FA Cup final, clinching the trophy for his side against Manchester City.

Watch the video here.