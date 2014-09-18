Felix Magath: Struggling Fulham sack manager after poor start

Magath's last game as Fulham manager was a 5-3 defeat by Nottingham Forest

Fulham have sacked manager Felix Magath following their poor start to the season and appointed Kit Symons as caretaker boss at Craven Cottage.

Magath, 61, had only been in charge of the club since February and was unable to prevent them from being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Fulham are bottom of the Championship, having taken just one point from their first seven games of the new campaign.

"This is an unfortunate but necessary change," said chairman Shahid Khan.

"I am doing what I feel is right and needed for Fulham, for today as well as tomorrow."

Magath became Fulham's third manager of the 2013-14 season following the dismissals of Martin Jol and Rene Meulensteen, but the German could not save the west London club from relegation, ending their 13-year stay in the top flight.

Several long-serving and senior members of the playing squad, including Brede Hangeland, Damien Duff and Steve Sidwell, left the club over the summer but Magath brought in 14 new faces - including striker Ross McCormack for a fee of £11m from Leeds.

Magath used 29 different players this season but his only victory came in the Capital One Cup against Brentford.

Following Wednesday's 5-3 defeat at Nottingham Forest, Magath described Fulham's season as "a catastrophe" and asked for patience from the club's fans.

Ex-Bayern Munich, Schalke and Wolfsburg boss Magath won the Bundesliga three times in his native Germany but won just four matches during his seven-month tenure at Craven Cottage.

American billionaire Khan, who bought Fulham in 2013, said he will "personally and immediately lead a thorough search" for a new manager.

Fulham's Championship struggles Aug 9: 1-2 v Ipswich (A) Aug 30: 1-1 v Cardiff (H) Aug 16: 0-1 v Millwall (H) Sep 13: 0-3 v Reading (A) Aug 20: 0-1 v Wolves (H) Sep 17: 3-5 v Forest (A) Aug 23: 1-5 v Derby (A) Next: Blackburn (H) Saturday, 20 September

"I thank our supporters for standing by us during these most difficult of times on the pitch, and promise better days ahead," he added.

Former Wales defender Symons, who has been appointed as caretaker manager during the interim period, scored 14 goals in 129 appearances for Fulham during a three-year spell with the club between 1998 and 2001.

The 43-year-old is currently part of Wales' backroom staff and has previously coached Fulham's academy side.