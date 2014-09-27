Match ends, Hull City 2, Manchester City 4.
Hull City 2-4 Manchester City
-
- From the section Football
- Edin Dzeko scores twice after Sergio Aguero opener
- Eliaquim Mangala scores own goal and concedes penalty
- Sub Frank Lampard grabs his fourth goal in a week
- Hull winless since opening day
Two goals from Edin Dzeko ensured champions Manchester City overcame a resilient Hull City.
The visitors had taken a two-goal lead after Sergio Aguero's volley and a Dzeko strike from long range.
But Eliaquim Mangala headed into his own net, then conceded a penalty, from which Abel Hernandez made it 2-2.
|BBC pundit Phil Neville on Match of the Day
|"Mangla had a poor day. Considering how well he played against Diego Costa last week, I was expecting more from him. For the first goal, he just gets himself in totally the wrong position and the second goal was a certain penalty. He gets himself too tight to Hernandez and it's a clumsy tackle. He's quite ungainly at times when he's on the ball. This taught him a lesson about the Premier League, that there's no easy games."
However, Dzeko struck again from close range, then substitute Frank Lampard hit his fourth goal in a week to secure the win.
Last season at the KC Stadium, Man City overcame the early sending off of Vincent Kompany to record a defiant 2-0 victory.
They made a much better start this time, taking the lead after just seven minutes with a goal made in Argentina.
Pablo Zabaleta, back from a one-game suspension, did well to direct a header toward compatriot Aguero, who swivelled before firing a clinical volley past an exposed McGregor.
With the Tigers struggling to get out of their own half, Dzeko made it two when he picked up David Silva's pass, cut inside and curled a fine effort into the far corner from the edge of the box.
However, with the visitors appearing to be strolling to victory, Steve Bruce's men found a way back in with a goal from nowhere when Mangala unwittingly powered Liam Rosenior's cross past a stunned Willy Caballero, who was making his first Premier League start in place of the benched Joe Hart.
After half an hour they were level, and again it was down in no small part to Mangala, who this time went studs up into the chest of Hernandez in the area.
Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot and Hernandez coolly sent Caballero the wrong way.
With a yellow card, a conceded penalty and an own goal inside the 32 minutes, it was turning into a bad day for City's £32m signing from Porto.
His mistakes did not prove too costly, however, as Dzeko latched onto Silva's pass before rolling a precise left-foot finish beyond McGregor on 68 minutes.
Caballero beat away a Gaston Ramirez shot and Tom Huddlestone had an effort deflected over, but substitute Lampard sealed it with his fourth goal in a week, sidefooting home Zabaleta's cross.
City had gone three league games without a win following a shock loss to Stoke and draws with Arsenal and Chelsea. However, despite this win there will be plenty for manager Manuel Pellegrini to ponder on the journey back over the Pennines.
Former Manchester United defender Bruce will be delighted with the fightback but his side remain without a Premier League win since their opening day victory over QPR.
Hull City manager Steve Bruce: "They nearly blew us away in the first 10 minutes. Maybe we showed them too much respect. We were brave or stupid to play two up top. I thought 'we're at home let's give it a go'.
"We've conceded four and not done that badly. Sometimes you have to hold your hand up and say you have been beaten by the better team. We were brave and it nearly came off."
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini: "We were very unlucky with two individual mistakes. These things can happen. He [Mangala] was very unlucky with the own goal and after that he arrived late for the penalty but we continue to trust him because he is a very good player who had very bad luck.
"It was very important to win three points here because we cannot allow to drop any more points on Chelsea."
Check out the best photos from today's Premier League games on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 2Rosenior
- 21Dawson
- 6Davies
- 26RobertsonSubstituted forBradyat 83'minutes
- 27El Mohamady
- 17Diamé
- 8Huddlestone
- 14LivermoreSubstituted forBen Arfaat 73'minutes
- 18Jelavic
- 9HernándezSubstituted forRamírezat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bruce
- 5Chester
- 11Brady
- 22Harper
- 25Ramírez
- 29Quinn
- 34Ben Arfa
Man City
- 13Caballero
- 5Zabaleta
- 4Kompany
- 20MangalaBooked at 31mins
- 22ClichyBooked at 84mins
- 7Milner
- 25FernandinhoSubstituted forNavasat 66'minutes
- 42Y Touré
- 21SilvaSubstituted forDemichelisat 78'minutes
- 10Dzeko
- 16AgüeroSubstituted forLampardat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 3Sagna
- 11Kolarov
- 15Navas
- 18Lampard
- 26Demichelis
- 78Pozo
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 22,859
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Manchester City 4.
Attempt missed. James Milner (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Frank Lampard (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Martín Demichelis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Hull City).
Foul by Martín Demichelis (Manchester City).
Mohamed Diamé (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. James Milner (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 2, Manchester City 4. Frank Lampard (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Zabaleta.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Vincent Kompany.
Attempt blocked. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa.
Attempt saved. Gastón Ramírez (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross.
Booking
Gaël Clichy (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Robbie Brady replaces Andrew Robertson.
Attempt missed. James Milner (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Zabaleta with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Martín Demichelis replaces David Silva.
Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gastón Ramírez.
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Dawson (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Gastón Ramírez replaces Abel Hernández.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Jake Livermore.
Attempt missed. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Frank Lampard replaces Sergio Agüero.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Allan McGregor.
Attempt missed. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 2, Manchester City 3. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Silva.
Attempt missed. Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Jesús Navas replaces Fernandinho.
Foul by Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).
Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Yaya Touré (Manchester City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Eliaquim Mangala.
Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abel Hernández.
Attempt missed. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.