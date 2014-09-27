Hull City 2-4 Manchester City

Edin Dzeko was also on the scoresheet last season at the KC Stadium

Edin Dzeko scores twice after Sergio Aguero opener

Eliaquim Mangala scores own goal and concedes penalty

Sub Frank Lampard grabs his fourth goal in a week

Hull winless since opening day

Two goals from Edin Dzeko ensured champions Manchester City overcame a resilient Hull City.

The visitors had taken a two-goal lead after Sergio Aguero's volley and a Dzeko strike from long range.

But Eliaquim Mangala headed into his own net, then conceded a penalty, from which Abel Hernandez made it 2-2.

BBC pundit Phil Neville on Match of the Day "Mangla had a poor day. Considering how well he played against Diego Costa last week, I was expecting more from him. For the first goal, he just gets himself in totally the wrong position and the second goal was a certain penalty. He gets himself too tight to Hernandez and it's a clumsy tackle. He's quite ungainly at times when he's on the ball. This taught him a lesson about the Premier League, that there's no easy games."

However, Dzeko struck again from close range, then substitute Frank Lampard hit his fourth goal in a week to secure the win.

Last season at the KC Stadium, Man City overcame the early sending off of Vincent Kompany to record a defiant 2-0 victory.

They made a much better start this time, taking the lead after just seven minutes with a goal made in Argentina.

Sergio Aguero was back for Man City after missing Wednesday's Capital One Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday

Pablo Zabaleta, back from a one-game suspension, did well to direct a header toward compatriot Aguero, who swivelled before firing a clinical volley past an exposed McGregor.

With the Tigers struggling to get out of their own half, Dzeko made it two when he picked up David Silva's pass, cut inside and curled a fine effort into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Bruce proud of 'brave' Hull

However, with the visitors appearing to be strolling to victory, Steve Bruce's men found a way back in with a goal from nowhere when Mangala unwittingly powered Liam Rosenior's cross past a stunned Willy Caballero, who was making his first Premier League start in place of the benched Joe Hart.

After half an hour they were level, and again it was down in no small part to Mangala, who this time went studs up into the chest of Hernandez in the area.

Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot and Hernandez coolly sent Caballero the wrong way.

Joe Hart was dropped last November but won his place back from Costel Pantilimon

With a yellow card, a conceded penalty and an own goal inside the 32 minutes, it was turning into a bad day for City's £32m signing from Porto.

His mistakes did not prove too costly, however, as Dzeko latched onto Silva's pass before rolling a precise left-foot finish beyond McGregor on 68 minutes.

Caballero beat away a Gaston Ramirez shot and Tom Huddlestone had an effort deflected over, but substitute Lampard sealed it with his fourth goal in a week, sidefooting home Zabaleta's cross.

City had gone three league games without a win following a shock loss to Stoke and draws with Arsenal and Chelsea. However, despite this win there will be plenty for manager Manuel Pellegrini to ponder on the journey back over the Pennines.

Pellegrini pleased with 'important' win

Former Manchester United defender Bruce will be delighted with the fightback but his side remain without a Premier League win since their opening day victory over QPR.

Hull City manager Steve Bruce: "They nearly blew us away in the first 10 minutes. Maybe we showed them too much respect. We were brave or stupid to play two up top. I thought 'we're at home let's give it a go'.

"We've conceded four and not done that badly. Sometimes you have to hold your hand up and say you have been beaten by the better team. We were brave and it nearly came off."

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini: "We were very unlucky with two individual mistakes. These things can happen. He [Mangala] was very unlucky with the own goal and after that he arrived late for the penalty but we continue to trust him because he is a very good player who had very bad luck.

"It was very important to win three points here because we cannot allow to drop any more points on Chelsea."

Frank Lampard's late strike came after a goal against Chelsea and two against Sheffield Wednesday

Sergio Aguero was substituted ahead of next week's Champions League clash with Roma

Hull supporters arrived to find black and amber fans under their seats

Abel Hernandez looked to the heavens after scoring his penalty

Dzeko signed a new four-year deal at Manchester City in August