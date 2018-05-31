BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Bobby Stokes stuns Man Utd

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Manchester United, who finished third in the First Division the previous season, were huge favourites against Second Division side Southampton. But nobody told Bobby Stokes.

The 5ft 7in winger scored the only goal of the 1976 final when he timed his run perfectly to latch on to a throughball from Jim McCalliog.

The bounce left the ball slightly behind him, but Stokes shot across United goalkeeper Alex Stepney and into the far corner to secure Southampton's only major trophy.

