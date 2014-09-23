Rennes v Toulouse

Match ends, Rennes 0, Toulouse 3.
Line-ups
Rennes
- 1Costil
- 29Danze
- 4Sitoe
- 14Diagne
- 12Moreira
- 6FernandesBooked at 10minsSubstituted forPajotat 78'minutes
- 23Konradsen
- 7Ntep de MadibaSubstituted forHenriqueat 69'minutes
- 24PrcicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHosinerat 62'minutes
- 27HabibouBooked at 22mins
- 9Toivonen
Substitutes
- 8Doucouré
- 11Hosiner
- 16Sorin
- 17Pajot
- 18Henrique
- 19Hunou
- 22Armand
Toulouse
- 1Boucher
- 22Veskovac
- 25Grigore
- 29Moubandje
- 23TisserandSubstituted forNinkovat 77'minutes
- 17Regattin
- 21AguilarBooked at 18mins
- 8DidotSubstituted forDoumbiaat 30'minutes
- 7Akpa-Akpro
- 10Ben YedderBooked at 47minsSubstituted forTrejoat 84'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 11Pesic
Substitutes
- 4Doumbia
- 5Sylla
- 14Sirieix
- 16Vidal
- 18Trejo
- 20Yago
- 24Ninkov
- Referee:
- Fredy Fautrel
- Attendance:
- 17,182
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rennes 0, Toulouse 3.
Attempt missed. Anders Konradsen (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Steven Moreira (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mexer.
Mouhamadou Habib Habibou (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dragos Grigore (Toulouse).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro (Toulouse) because of an injury.
Booking
Óscar Trejo (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pedro Henrique (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dusan Veskovac (Toulouse).
Foul by Steven Moreira (Rennes).
Adrien Regattin (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tongo Doumbia (Toulouse) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Adrien Regattin with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Romain Danze.
Foul by Vincent Pajot (Rennes).
Adrien Regattin (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Óscar Trejo replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.
Attempt blocked. Pedro Henrique (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Anders Konradsen (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romain Danze.
Vincent Pajot (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pavle Ninkov (Toulouse).
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Vincent Pajot replaces Gelson Fernandes.
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Dusan Veskovac.
Attempt saved. Pedro Henrique (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Pavle Ninkov replaces Marcel Tisserand.
Foul by Romain Danze (Rennes).
François Moubandje (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Steven Moreira (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ola Toivonen.
Attempt missed. Ola Toivonen (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romain Danze with a cross.
Attempt missed. Mouhamadou Habib Habibou (Rennes) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro Henrique with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Tongo Doumbia.
Attempt missed. Pedro Henrique (Rennes) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romain Danze with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Pedro Henrique replaces Paul-Georges Ntep.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dusan Veskovac (Toulouse) because of an injury.
Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Rennes).
Abel Aguilar (Toulouse) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Rennes).
Tongo Doumbia (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.