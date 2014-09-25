SWPL: Glasgow City on brink of another title triumph

Julie Nelson scored Glasgow City's fourth goal in their win over Celtic

Morgan Marlborough scored her first goal for Glasgow City as they bounced back from their first league defeat in almost six years by beating Celtic 4-0.

The Scottish Women's Premier League champions lost 1-0 to Spartans at the weekend, ending their unbeaten run.

But a comprehensive win over Celtic left City just a point away from securing the title again.

"I wanted a reaction tonight and they reacted like champions do," said Glasgow boss Eddie Wolecki Black.

"There is no doubt that tonight's win, coupled with our existing goal difference, has virtually sealed the title and we know that one point from three matches will make it official."

Marlborough, on loan from American outfit Kansas City, drilled home the opener just 10 minutes into the game and it was 3-0 by the break thanks to Suzanne Lappin and Eilish McSorley.

Julie Nelson nodded home the fourth goal after half time to seal the win.