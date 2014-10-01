Match ends, Malmö FF 2, Olympiakos 0.
Malmö FF v Olympiakos
Line-ups
Malmö FF
- 25Olsen
- 3Tinnerholm
- 21Johansson
- 4Helander
- 20Ferreira da Silva
- 7ErikssonSubstituted forCibickiat 75'minutes
- 6Halsti
- 8Kofi AduBooked at 69mins
- 33ForsbergSubstituted forRakipat 90+3'minutes
- 9Rosenberg
- 24Thelin
Substitutes
- 14Kroon
- 15Cibicki
- 18Hammar
- 26Mehmeti
- 27Azinovic
- 31Rakip
- 32Konate
Olympiakos
- 16Jiménez Gago
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 3Botía
- 22Abidal
- 26Masuaku
- 8NdingaSubstituted forDomínguezat 57'minutes
- 5MilivojevicBooked at 68mins
- 2ManiatisBooked at 56mins
- 11KasamiSubstituted forDurmazat 69'minutes
- 7Mitroglou
- 6AfellayBooked at 47minsSubstituted forDiamantakosat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Durmaz
- 10Domínguez
- 17Diamantakos
- 18Bouchalakis
- 20Giannoulis
- 24Avlonitis
- 42Megyeri
- Referee:
- Sergey Karasev
- Attendance:
- 20,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Malmö FF 2, Olympiakos 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö FF. Erdal Rakip replaces Emil Forsberg.
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Anton Tinnerholm.
Offside, Olympiakos. Jimmy Durmaz tries a through ball, but Kostas Mitroglou is caught offside.
Eric Abidal (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pawel Cibicki (Malmö FF).
Eric Abidal (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Thelin (Malmö FF).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pawel Cibicki (Malmö FF) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Giannis Maniatis (Olympiakos) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jimmy Durmaz with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Malmö FF 2, Olympiakos 0. Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pawel Cibicki.
Foul by Jimmy Durmaz (Olympiakos).
Emil Forsberg (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jimmy Durmaz (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Domínguez.
Attempt saved. Kostas Mitroglou (Olympiakos) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arthur Masuaku with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Dimitrios Diamantakos replaces Ibrahim Afellay.
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Anton Tinnerholm.
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö FF. Pawel Cibicki replaces Magnus Eriksson.
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Filip Helander.
Hand ball by Enoch Kofi Adu (Malmö FF).
Corner, Malmö FF. Conceded by Roberto.
Attempt saved. Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Enoch Kofi Adu (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alejandro Domínguez (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Enoch Kofi Adu (Malmö FF).
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Jimmy Durmaz replaces Pajtim Kasami.
Luka Milivojevic (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Thelin (Malmö FF).
Booking
Luka Milivojevic (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Olympiakos).
Emil Forsberg (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Giannis Maniatis (Olympiakos) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kostas Mitroglou (Olympiakos) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Pajtim Kasami (Olympiakos) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Domínguez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Erik Johansson.
Attempt blocked. Alejandro Domínguez (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giannis Maniatis.
Attempt saved. Magnus Eriksson (Malmö FF) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Thelin.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.