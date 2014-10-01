Champions League - Group A
Malmö FF2Olympiakos0

Malmö FF v Olympiakos

Line-ups

Malmö FF

  • 25Olsen
  • 3Tinnerholm
  • 21Johansson
  • 4Helander
  • 20Ferreira da Silva
  • 7ErikssonSubstituted forCibickiat 75'minutes
  • 6Halsti
  • 8Kofi AduBooked at 69mins
  • 33ForsbergSubstituted forRakipat 90+3'minutes
  • 9Rosenberg
  • 24Thelin

Substitutes

  • 14Kroon
  • 15Cibicki
  • 18Hammar
  • 26Mehmeti
  • 27Azinovic
  • 31Rakip
  • 32Konate

Olympiakos

  • 16Jiménez Gago
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 3Botía
  • 22Abidal
  • 26Masuaku
  • 8NdingaSubstituted forDomínguezat 57'minutes
  • 5MilivojevicBooked at 68mins
  • 2ManiatisBooked at 56mins
  • 11KasamiSubstituted forDurmazat 69'minutes
  • 7Mitroglou
  • 6AfellayBooked at 47minsSubstituted forDiamantakosat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Durmaz
  • 10Domínguez
  • 17Diamantakos
  • 18Bouchalakis
  • 20Giannoulis
  • 24Avlonitis
  • 42Megyeri
Referee:
Sergey Karasev
Attendance:
20,500

Match Stats

Home TeamMalmö FFAway TeamOlympiakos
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Malmö FF 2, Olympiakos 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Malmö FF 2, Olympiakos 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Malmö FF. Erdal Rakip replaces Emil Forsberg.

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Anton Tinnerholm.

Offside, Olympiakos. Jimmy Durmaz tries a through ball, but Kostas Mitroglou is caught offside.

Eric Abidal (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pawel Cibicki (Malmö FF).

Eric Abidal (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Isaac Thelin (Malmö FF).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Pawel Cibicki (Malmö FF) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Giannis Maniatis (Olympiakos) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jimmy Durmaz with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Malmö FF 2, Olympiakos 0. Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pawel Cibicki.

Foul by Jimmy Durmaz (Olympiakos).

Emil Forsberg (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jimmy Durmaz (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Domínguez.

Attempt saved. Kostas Mitroglou (Olympiakos) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arthur Masuaku with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Dimitrios Diamantakos replaces Ibrahim Afellay.

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Anton Tinnerholm.

Substitution

Substitution, Malmö FF. Pawel Cibicki replaces Magnus Eriksson.

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Filip Helander.

Hand ball by Enoch Kofi Adu (Malmö FF).

Corner, Malmö FF. Conceded by Roberto.

Attempt saved. Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Enoch Kofi Adu (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alejandro Domínguez (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Enoch Kofi Adu (Malmö FF).

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Jimmy Durmaz replaces Pajtim Kasami.

Luka Milivojevic (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Isaac Thelin (Malmö FF).

Booking

Luka Milivojevic (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Luka Milivojevic (Olympiakos).

Emil Forsberg (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Giannis Maniatis (Olympiakos) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Kostas Mitroglou (Olympiakos) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Pajtim Kasami (Olympiakos) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Domínguez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Erik Johansson.

Attempt blocked. Alejandro Domínguez (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giannis Maniatis.

Attempt saved. Magnus Eriksson (Malmö FF) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Thelin.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus21012113
2Atl Madrid21013303
3Malmö FF21012203
4Olympiakos210134-13

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22007256
2FC Basel210125-33
3Liverpool21012203
4Ludogorets200224-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21102024
2Monaco21101014
3B Leverkusen21013213
4Benfica200215-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22005056
2Arsenal21014313
3Anderlecht201114-31
4Galatasaray201125-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22002026
2Roma21106244
3Man City201112-11
4CSKA Moscow200216-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21104314
2Barcelona21013303
3Ajax20202202
4Apoel Nicosia201112-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea21102114
2NK Maribor20202202
3Schalke20202202
4Sporting201112-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21108264
2BATE Borisov210127-53
3Shakhtar Donetsk20202202
4Ath Bilbao201112-11
