Match ends, FC Basel 1, Liverpool 0.
Basel 1-0 Liverpool
-
- From the section Football
- Streller second-half goal sees off Liverpool
- Reds have won only four of nine matches this season
- Liverpool play Real Madrid home and away next
Liverpool's hopes of making the Champions League knockout stages were dented as they succumbed to a 1-0 Group B defeat at Basel.
Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli had goals ruled out for offside, but Liverpool rarely threatened.
Instead, the visitors' defensive problems were exposed as Martin Skrtel headed towards his own goal and Marco Streller swept home the loose ball.
Steven Gerrard came close to a late leveller when his free-kick was saved.
While Liverpool roused themselves to apply concerted pressure in the final five minutes, it was not enough to merit an equaliser that would have denied the hosts victory.
Manager Brendan Rodgers returns to Merseyside with more concerns over the disjointed attack and dysfunctional defence that have undermined the start of their Premier League campaign.
Basel themselves looked vulnerable when they were beaten 5-1 by Real Madrid in their Group B opener, and they were cut open inside five minutes by the Reds.
|Champions League Group B table
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Real Madrid
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|6
|Basel
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|3
|Liverpool
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Ludogorets
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
However, Sterling strayed carelessly offside before turning in Lazar Markovic's cross, and Liverpool struggled to create a chance of similar quality for the rest of the match.
Instead full-backs Jose Enrique, preferred at left-back to Alberto Moreno, and Javi Manquillo were frequently exposed as their team were penned back.
Geoffroy Serey Die, exploiting space on Enrique's flank, came closest to scoring in the first half, slamming a shot into goalkeeper Simon Mignolet's shins.
While Liverpool looked vulnerable out wide in the first half, it was their deficiencies in the centre of defence that were exposed by the Swiss side's goal.
Skrtel, more concerned with grappling with his man, inadvertently headed the ball against Dejan Lovren and, while Mignolet got down sharply to prevent an own goal, the goalkeeper succeeded only in palming the ball into Streller's path for a simple finish.
Without the injured Daniel Sturridge and the departed Luis Suarez, Liverpool were stripped of the interplay and invention of last season and struggled for a response.
Only Mario Balotelli's long-range free-kick, blocked by goalkeeper Tomas Vaclík's shoulder, and Sterling's clumsy mis-control when clean through gave the home crowd cause for concern.
With back-to-back meetings against holders Real Madrid to follow in Group B, Liverpool will need a vast improvement to progress to the knockout stages.
Line-ups
FC Basel
- 1Vaclik
- 16Schär
- 17SuchyBooked at 60mins
- 19SafariSubstituted forGonzálezat 9'minutes
- 34Xhaka
- 20Frei
- 8Dié
- 24Bekhit AbdelgaberSubstituted forZuffiat 90+2'minutes
- 36EmboloSubstituted forCallàat 81'minutes
- 9Streller
- 33Elneny
Substitutes
- 7Zuffi
- 10Delgado
- 11Gashi
- 14Kakitani
- 18Vailati
- 25González
- 39Callà
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 19Manquillo
- 37Skrtel
- 6Lovren
- 3Enrique Sanchez Diaz
- 8GerrardBooked at 54mins
- 14Henderson
- 50MarkovicSubstituted forLambertat 81'minutes
- 10CoutinhoSubstituted forLallanaat 70'minutes
- 31SterlingBooked at 9mins
- 45BalotelliBooked at 71mins
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 4K Touré
- 9Lambert
- 18Moreno
- 20Lallana
- 21Leiva
- 29Borini
- Referee:
- Jonas Eriksson
- Attendance:
- 36,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Basel 1, Liverpool 0.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Basel. Luca Zuffi replaces Ahmed Hamoudi.
Foul by Marek Suchy (FC Basel).
Mario Balotelli (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Rickie Lambert (Liverpool).
Offside, Liverpool. Steven Gerrard tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fabian Frei (FC Basel) because of an injury.
Foul by Fabian Frei (FC Basel).
Mario Balotelli (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Liverpool. Steven Gerrard tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Basel. Davide Callà replaces Breel Embolo because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Rickie Lambert replaces Lazar Markovic.
Attempt missed. Serey Die (FC Basel) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (FC Basel) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Streller.
Derlis González (FC Basel) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by José Enrique (Liverpool).
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (FC Basel) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Mohamed Elneny (FC Basel) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martin Skrtel (Liverpool).
Attempt missed. Lazar Markovic (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by José Enrique with a cross.
Booking
Mario Balotelli (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Adam Lallana replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Offside, Liverpool. Lazar Markovic tries a through ball, but Philippe Coutinho is caught offside.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Taulant Xhaka.
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Serey Die (FC Basel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by José Enrique (Liverpool).
Offside, FC Basel. Ahmed Hamoudi tries a through ball, but Marco Streller is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lazar Markovic.
Attempt missed. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.
Attempt blocked. Lazar Markovic (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Mario Balotelli (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Marek Suchy (FC Basel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marek Suchy (FC Basel).
Lazar Markovic (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.