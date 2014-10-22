Champions League - Group B
Ludogorets1FC Basel0

Ludogorets Razgrad v FC Basel

Line-ups

Ludogorets

  • 21Stoyanov
  • 80de Souza Paula Júnior
  • 55Terziev
  • 27MotiBooked at 86mins
  • 25MinevBooked at 24mins
  • 7AleksandrovSubstituted forCristaldo Fariasat 81'minutes
  • 18Dyakov
  • 8Gomes FonsecaBooked at 90mins
  • 17Abalo PaulosSubstituted forMisidjanat 77'minutes
  • 84Nascimento da Costa
  • 9BezjakSubstituted forYounesat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Andrianantenaina
  • 15Aleksandrov
  • 16Angulo
  • 26Borjan
  • 88Cristaldo Farias
  • 93Misidjan
  • 99Younes

FC Basel

  • 1Vaclik
  • 34XhakaBooked at 44mins
  • 16SchärBooked at 90mins
  • 17Suchy
  • 27AlijiSubstituted forAjetiat 75'minutes
  • 8DiéBooked at 18mins
  • 20FreiBooked at 85mins
  • 33Elneny
  • 25GonzálezBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSioat 87'minutes
  • 36EmboloBooked at 67mins
  • 39CallàSubstituted forBekhit Abdelgaberat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ajeti
  • 7Zuffi
  • 11Gashi
  • 14Kakitani
  • 18Vailati
  • 24Bekhit Abdelgaber
  • 30Sio
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
29,150

Match Stats

Home TeamLudogoretsAway TeamFC Basel
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home21
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Ludogorets Razgrad 1, FC Basel 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ludogorets Razgrad 1, FC Basel 0.

Foul by Hamza Younes (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Fabian Schär (FC Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Fabian Schär (FC Basel) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Fábio Espinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) is shown the yellow card.

Yordan Minev (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabian Schär (FC Basel).

Goal!

Goal! Ludogorets Razgrad 1, FC Basel 0. Yordan Minev (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wanderson following a fast break.

Foul by Cosmin Moti (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Breel Embolo (FC Basel) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Virgil Misidjan (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Fábio Espinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mohamed Elneny (FC Basel).

Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (FC Basel) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Basel. Giovanni Sio replaces Derlis González.

Booking

Cosmin Moti (Ludogorets Razgrad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Cosmin Moti (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Ahmed Hamoudi (FC Basel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Virgil Misidjan with a cross.

Booking

Fabian Frei (FC Basel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fabian Frei (FC Basel).

Hand ball by Georgi Terziev (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Attempt saved. Hamza Younes (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Espinho with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Basel. Ahmed Hamoudi replaces Davide Callà.

Virgil Misidjan (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Derlis González (FC Basel).

Attempt missed. Hamza Younes (Ludogorets Razgrad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Junior Caiçara.

Substitution

Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Wanderson replaces Mihail Aleksandrov.

Attempt saved. Marcelinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Mihail Aleksandrov (Ludogorets Razgrad) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yordan Minev with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Virgil Misidjan replaces Dani Abalo.

Foul by Marcelinho (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Fabian Schär (FC Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Basel. Arlind Ajeti replaces Naser Aliji.

Corner, Ludogorets Razgrad. Conceded by Davide Callà.

Foul by Fábio Espinho (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Davide Callà (FC Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Ludogorets Razgrad. Svetoslav Dyakov tries a through ball, but Junior Caiçara is caught offside.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Olympiakos32014406
2Atl Madrid32018356
3Juventus31022203
4Malmö FF310227-53

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid330010289
2Ludogorets310234-13
3Liverpool310225-33
4FC Basel310226-43

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen32015236
2Monaco31201015
3Zenit St Petersburg31112204
4Benfica301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund33009099
2Arsenal32016426
3Anderlecht301226-41
4Galatasaray301229-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33009189
2Roma311179-24
3Man City302134-12
4CSKA Moscow301238-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32105327
2Barcelona32016426
3Ajax302135-22
4Apoel Nicosia301213-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea32108177
2Schalke31206515
3NK Maribor302128-62
4Sporting301246-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto321010377
2Shakhtar Donetsk31209275
3BATE Borisov3102214-123
4Ath Bilbao301224-21
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories