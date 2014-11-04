Match ends, Malmö FF 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Malmö FF v Atlético Madrid
Line-ups
Malmö FF
- 25Olsen
- 3Tinnerholm
- 21JohanssonSubstituted forKroonat 64'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 4Helander
- 20Ferreira da Silva
- 7ErikssonBooked at 90mins
- 8Kofi Adu
- 6HalstiBooked at 83mins
- 33ForsbergSubstituted forThernat 86'minutes
- 9Rosenberg
- 24Thelin
Substitutes
- 2Concha
- 11Thern
- 14Kroon
- 26Mehmeti
- 27Azinovic
- 31Rakip
- 32Konate
Atl Madrid
- 1Moyá Rumbo
- 20Torres BelénBooked at 53mins
- 23MirandaBooked at 51mins
- 2GodínBooked at 52mins
- 3Siqueira
- 10TuranSubstituted forRodríguezat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Fernández ArenasBooked at 9mins
- 4Suárez
- 6Koke
- 8Garcia Escudero
- 9MandzukicSubstituted forGriezmannat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Cardoso Mendes
- 7Griezmann
- 13Oblak
- 18Gámez
- 21Rodríguez
- 22Cerci
- 24Giménez de Vargas
- Referee:
- Mark Clattenburg
- Attendance:
- 20,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Malmö FF 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Raúl García tries a through ball, but Cristian Rodríguez is caught offside.
Foul by Filip Helander (Malmö FF).
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Godín tries a through ball, but Guillherme Siqueira is caught offside.
Booking
Magnus Eriksson (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Magnus Eriksson (Malmö FF).
Guillherme Siqueira (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö FF. Simon Thern replaces Emil Forsberg.
Attempt missed. Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Markus Halsti.
Filip Helander (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Ricardinho.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Guillherme Siqueira tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Markus Halsti (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Markus Halsti (Malmö FF).
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Simon Kroon (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Simon Kroon (Malmö FF).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Magnus Eriksson (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cristian Rodríguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (Malmö FF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Isaac Thelin (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mario Suárez (Atlético de Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Malmö FF 0, Atlético de Madrid 2. Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ricardinho (Malmö FF).
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Cristian Rodríguez replaces Arda Turan.
Attempt missed. Anton Tinnerholm (Malmö FF) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Markus Rosenberg.
Magnus Eriksson (Malmö FF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Antoine Griezmann replaces Mario Mandzukic.
Attempt saved. Simon Kroon (Malmö FF) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Markus Rosenberg with a cross.
Emil Forsberg (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).