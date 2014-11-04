Champions League - Group A
Malmö FF0Atl Madrid2

Malmö FF v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Malmö FF

  • 25Olsen
  • 3Tinnerholm
  • 21JohanssonSubstituted forKroonat 64'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 4Helander
  • 20Ferreira da Silva
  • 7ErikssonBooked at 90mins
  • 8Kofi Adu
  • 6HalstiBooked at 83mins
  • 33ForsbergSubstituted forThernat 86'minutes
  • 9Rosenberg
  • 24Thelin

Substitutes

  • 2Concha
  • 11Thern
  • 14Kroon
  • 26Mehmeti
  • 27Azinovic
  • 31Rakip
  • 32Konate

Atl Madrid

  • 1Moyá Rumbo
  • 20Torres BelénBooked at 53mins
  • 23MirandaBooked at 51mins
  • 2GodínBooked at 52mins
  • 3Siqueira
  • 10TuranSubstituted forRodríguezat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Fernández ArenasBooked at 9mins
  • 4Suárez
  • 6Koke
  • 8Garcia Escudero
  • 9MandzukicSubstituted forGriezmannat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Cardoso Mendes
  • 7Griezmann
  • 13Oblak
  • 18Gámez
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 22Cerci
  • 24Giménez de Vargas
Referee:
Mark Clattenburg
Attendance:
20,500

Match Stats

Home TeamMalmö FFAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Malmö FF 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Malmö FF 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Raúl García tries a through ball, but Cristian Rodríguez is caught offside.

Foul by Filip Helander (Malmö FF).

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Godín tries a through ball, but Guillherme Siqueira is caught offside.

Booking

Magnus Eriksson (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Magnus Eriksson (Malmö FF).

Guillherme Siqueira (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Malmö FF. Simon Thern replaces Emil Forsberg.

Attempt missed. Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Markus Halsti.

Filip Helander (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid).

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Ricardinho.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Guillherme Siqueira tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Markus Halsti (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Markus Halsti (Malmö FF).

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Simon Kroon (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Simon Kroon (Malmö FF).

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Magnus Eriksson (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cristian Rodríguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (Malmö FF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Isaac Thelin (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mario Suárez (Atlético de Madrid).

Goal!

Goal! Malmö FF 0, Atlético de Madrid 2. Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Ricardinho (Malmö FF).

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Cristian Rodríguez replaces Arda Turan.

Attempt missed. Anton Tinnerholm (Malmö FF) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Markus Rosenberg.

Magnus Eriksson (Malmö FF) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Antoine Griezmann replaces Mario Mandzukic.

Attempt saved. Simon Kroon (Malmö FF) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Markus Rosenberg with a cross.

Emil Forsberg (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid430110379
2Olympiakos420267-16
3Juventus42025416
4Malmö FF410329-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid4400112912
2FC Basel42026606
3Liverpool410326-43
4Ludogorets410338-53

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen43017349
2Monaco41211105
3Zenit St Petersburg411234-14
4Benfica411225-34

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund44001311212
2Arsenal42119727
3Anderlecht402259-42
4Galatasaray4013313-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33009189
2Roma311179-24
3Man City302134-12
4CSKA Moscow301238-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32105327
2Barcelona32016426
3Ajax302135-22
4Apoel Nicosia301213-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea32108177
2Schalke31206515
3NK Maribor302128-62
4Sporting301246-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto321010377
2Shakhtar Donetsk31209275
3BATE Borisov3102214-123
4Ath Bilbao301224-21
