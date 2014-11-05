Match ends, Manchester City 1, CSKA Moscow 2.
Manchester City 1-2 CSKA Moscow
- City bottom of Group E with two games to go
- Toure sent off and will miss Bayern game
- Doumbia double as CSKA win for the first time in England
- City have won only one of their last five games
Manchester City's Champions League campaign reached crisis point as they were beaten by CSKA Moscow on a desperate night at Etihad Stadium.
Not only did they lose to two first-half goals from Seydou Doumbia, they also saw midfielders Fernandinho and Yaya Toure sent off after the break and ruled out of their next home game against Bayern Munich.
Toure had equalised Doumbia's first goal but that was a rare high spot in a dismal performance by Manuel Pellegrini's side, who simply cannot solve the Champions League puzzle.
City now have no wins and only two points from four group games and could still be eliminated even if they win their final two group games - against Bayern Munich and Roma.
They will be out before the final round of matches if they fail to beat Bayern and there is a winner in the match between CSKA and Roma.
And on the evidence produced so far, it is hard to see a team that mysteriously looks so ill-at-ease in this tournament turning their performances around to produce the results to qualify for the knock-out stages.
City's fans were furious with Greek referee Tasos Sidiropolous at the final whistle, not only for the two red cards but also for a case of mistaken identity that spared CSKA's Pontus Wernbloom a dismissal.
|Former Manchester City and England defender Danny Mills on BBC Radio 5 live
|"The referee wasn't brilliant, but City were worse.
|"I thought they'd win comfortably, two or three-nil. I was a long way off that prediction.
|"It really was a lacklustre performance - nobody was out there sprinting or making any runs in light blue."
The bottom line, however, was that this was a shocking performance from the Premier League champions, especially in defence in the first half when they conceded the goals that condemned them to another defeat.
CSKA were without midfield man Zoran Tosic because of problems with his visa, but it was City bogeyman Doumbia who did the damage as he now has five goals against them in four Champions League games.
It was exactly a year ago, on Bonfire Night 2013, that Alvaro Negredo's hat-trick gave City a 5-2 win here against CSKA, but this was a far cry from that as this performance summed up all the struggles they have had in this tournament.
City face a huge task against all odds to escape this group because nothing they have offered up in the Champions League suggests they will see off Bayern and Roma.
It will also leave Pellegrini facing awkward questions because their efforts this season suggest they have gone backwards in their attempt to challenge Europe's elite.
City knew victory was the minimum requirement to maintain their push for progress - but once again they suffered a self-inflicted wound inside two minutes.
Gael Clichy was perhaps harshly punished for handball but there was no excuse for Toure's slack marking from the free-kick that allowed Doumbia to arrive unattended and head powerfully past Joe Hart.
Toure quickly made amends by scoring the equaliser with a perfectly clipped free-kick from the edge of the area, but this did nothing to ease City's defensive nerves in a performance that occasionally descended into shambles.
|Back to Russia with love
|CSKA's victory was the first by a Russian side away to English opposition since Spartak Moscow's win over Ray Harford's Blackburn Rovers in September 1995.
|Russian sides have lost six and drawn eight of their subsequent visits before tonight.
Doumbia should have put CSKA back in front when he raced through but guided his shot inches wide, much to the relief of City and their increasingly anxious supporters.
He did not pass up his next opportunity, however, when Clichy's horribly sliced clearance allowed Bebras Nacho to play in Doumbia, who this time showed more composure to score easily.
Pellegrini needed to take action after such a dismal first half and his response was to send on Samir Nasri and Fernandinho - followed by Edin Dzeko just after the hour when there was no upturn in their fortunes.
Just when City thought their night could not descend any further, Fernandinho was red-carded for picking up two rapid yellow cards, while referee Sidiropolous then did CSKA a favour, booking Sergei Ignashevich when the card should have gone to Wernbloom, who would then have been sent off.
There was another red card on the way but it came for Toure, who deserved to be dismissed for a reckless, arms raised challenge on Roman Eremenko.
To cap a frustrating night, City striker Sergio Aguero had two penalty appeals turned down late on as CSKA held out.
Line-ups
Man City
- 1Hart
- 5Zabaleta
- 4Kompany
- 26Demichelis
- 22Clichy
- 15NavasSubstituted forNasriat 45'minutes
- 6RegesSubstituted forDzekoat 65'minutes
- 42Y TouréBooked at 81mins
- 7Milner
- 16AgüeroBooked at 90mins
- 35JoveticSubstituted forFernandinhoat 45'minutesBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 3Sagna
- 8Nasri
- 10Dzeko
- 13Caballero
- 20Mangala
- 25Fernandinho
- 38Boyata
CSKA Moscow
- 35Akinfeev
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 24Berezoutski
- 4IgnashevitchBooked at 77mins
- 42Schennikov
- 18Musa
- 3WernbloomBooked at 28mins
- 66Natcho
- 10DzagoevSubstituted forEfremovat 86'minutes
- 25Alekseevich EremenkoBooked at 79mins
- 88DoumbiaSubstituted forMilanovat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Chepchugov
- 6Berezoutski
- 14Nababkin
- 15Efremov
- 19Cauna
- 23Milanov
- 71Bazelyuk
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
- Attendance:
- 45,143
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, CSKA Moscow 2.
Attempt missed. Gaël Clichy (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bebras Natcho.
Booking
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Samir Nasri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow).
Hand ball by Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow).
Foul by Samir Nasri (Manchester City).
Georgy Schennikov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Samir Nasri (Manchester City).
Georgi Milanov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Dmitri Efremov replaces Alan Dzagoev.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Joe Hart.
Attempt saved. Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Roman Eremenko.
Dismissal
Yaya Touré (Manchester City) is shown the red card for fighting.
Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).
Roman Eremenko (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Roman Eremenko (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card.
James Milner (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roman Eremenko (CSKA Moscow).
Attempt saved. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Sergei Ignashevitch (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA Moscow).
Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).
Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Samir Nasri with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mario Fernandes.
Attempt blocked. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samir Nasri.
Attempt missed. Georgi Milanov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Fernandinho (Manchester City) for a bad foul.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yaya Touré.
Substitution
Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Georgi Milanov replaces Seydou Doumbia.
Booking
Yaya Touré (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yaya Touré (Manchester City).
Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.