Ludogorets Razgrad 2-2 Liverpool

Jordan Henderson converted his first Champions League goal to put Liverpool ahead
  • Liverpool denied first win in five matches
  • Reds will still reach the last 16 if they beat Basel
  • Ludogorets eliminated despite earning a point

Liverpool conceded a late equaliser at Bulgarian champions Ludogorets - but are still just a win away from reaching the Champions League last 16.

The hosts led when Dani Abalo pounced on Reds keeper Simon Mignolet's error, but Rickie Lambert headed in his first Champions League goal to equalise.

Jordan Henderson steered Liverpool ahead at the far post, before Georgi Terziev headed in the equaliser.

Liverpool will still qualify if they beat Basel at Anfield next month.

Despite an unconvincing performance in Bulgaria, Brendan Rodgers's side remain in control of their European destiny after Basel were beaten 1-0 at reigning champions Real Madrid.

Basel's defeat means the Reds are two points behind the Swiss side and will join the Spanish giants in the knockout stage with a win in their final group match.

Liverpool had lost their previous four matches in all competitions and before kick-off Rodgers urged his players to kick-start their faltering season with a vital win.

But their performance in near-freezing conditions in Sofia will have done little to encourage the Anfield side that an upturn in their fortunes is on the way.

The visitors appeared to lack the confidence to cut through the ponderous Ludogorets backline and were once again uncertain in defence when the home side poured forward.

Goalkeeper Mignolet has faced mounting criticism during Liverpool's recent slump, with Reds legend Bruce Grobbelaar claiming his performances are one of the main reasons Rodgers's side are struggling.

And the Belgium international opened himself up to more of the same when he gifted a third-minute opener to the home side.

Home midfielder Marcelinho's low 20-yard shot should have been easily gathered, but the Reds keeper spilled it into the path of striker Dani who bundled in.

But Lambert, who netted his first Reds goal in Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace, levelled when he pounced on some flat-footed defending to steer into the bottom corner.

England forward Raheem Sterling had been lacking the sharpness of his early-season form in recent weeks, but looked back to his best as he orchestrated Liverpool's brightest attacking play and set up Henderson's goal with an incisive cross.

However, the youngster also missed a golden chance to put the game beyond the home side with 10 minutes left, steering straight at Ludogorets keeper Vladislav Stoyanov when clean through.

Liverpool's current lack of self-belief was clear to see in the closing stages, the visitors retreating nervously as the home side pressed.

But although Terziev's far-post header earned Ludogorets a deserved point, it does not alter Liverpool's task against Basel on 9 December.

Ludogorets v Liverpool
Rickie Lambert is the first English forward to score for Liverpool in the tournament since Peter Crouch on 28 November 2007
Ludogorets v Liverpool
Liverpool have now kept only one clean sheet in their last 10 Champions League matches

Line-ups

Ludogorets

  • 21Stoyanov
  • 80Paula Junior
  • 55Terziev
  • 27Moti
  • 25Minev
  • 18Dyakov
  • 8Gomes FonsecaSubstituted forYounesat 81'minutes
  • 7AleksandrovSubstituted forCristaldo Fariasat 72'minutes
  • 84Nascimento da Costa
  • 93Misidjan
  • 17Abalo PaulosSubstituted forAzevedo Juniorat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Barthe
  • 11Azevedo Junior
  • 12Andrianantenaina
  • 15Aleksandrov
  • 26Borjan
  • 88Cristaldo Farias
  • 99Younes

Liverpool

  • 22Mignolet
  • 19Manquillo
  • 37Skrtel
  • 4K Touré
  • 2Johnson
  • 21Leiva
  • 24Allen
  • 14Henderson
  • 8Gerrard
  • 31SterlingSubstituted forMorenoat 82'minutes
  • 9Lambert

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 6Lovren
  • 10Coutinho
  • 18Moreno
  • 20Lallana
  • 23Can
  • 29Borini
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
37,143

Match Stats

Home TeamLudogoretsAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Ludogorets Razgrad 2, Liverpool 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ludogorets Razgrad 2, Liverpool 2.

Foul by Svetoslav Dyakov (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Ludogorets Razgrad 2, Liverpool 2. Georgi Terziev (Ludogorets Razgrad) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Svetoslav Dyakov with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Ludogorets Razgrad. Conceded by Joe Allen.

Corner, Ludogorets Razgrad. Conceded by Javier Manquillo.

Foul by Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Glen Johnson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Alberto Moreno replaces Raheem Sterling.

Attempt missed. Juninho Quixadá (Ludogorets Razgrad) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wanderson.

Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Hamza Younes replaces Fábio Espinho.

Foul by Fábio Espinho (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Junior Caiçara.

Offside, Ludogorets Razgrad. Yordan Minev tries a through ball, but Virgil Misidjan is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Juninho Quixadá (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Svetoslav Dyakov.

Corner, Ludogorets Razgrad. Conceded by Lucas Leiva.

Attempt missed. Cosmin Moti (Ludogorets Razgrad) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Wanderson replaces Mihail Aleksandrov.

Corner, Ludogorets Razgrad. Conceded by Joe Allen.

Attempt blocked. Marcelinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Svetoslav Dyakov.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.

Substitution

Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Juninho Quixadá replaces Dani Abalo.

Marcelinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Allen (Liverpool).

Hand ball by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

Vladislav Stoyanov (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

Mihail Aleksandrov (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Glen Johnson (Liverpool).

Attempt missed. Fábio Espinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Virgil Misidjan (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) because of an injury.

Fábio Espinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

