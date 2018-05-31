BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Bournemouth shock Man Utd

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Bournemouth shock Man Utd

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

One of the most famous FA Cup shocks in the last 30 years came at Dean Court in 1984. Manchester United were the holders but were undone by Harry Redknapp's third division Bournemouth.

Milton Graham and Ian Thompson were Bournemouth's goalscorers that day, against a star-studded United side that included England captain Bryan Robson.

"It was just a dream to be playing against the best of the best," Graham told BBC Sport earlier this year.

The Bournemouth team's reward was a £200 bonus and holiday that never materialised, while the night before goalkeeper Ian Leigh was promised free pizza at the restaurant they went to in Charminster before the game if he kept a clean sheet. He never received it...

Top Stories