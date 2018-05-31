BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Woking thrash West Brom

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Buzaglo sinks WBA

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

One of the biggest 'Cupsets' of our time? Quite possibly. The unlikeliest of heroes, estate agent and Gibraltarian cricketer Tim Buzaglo ran rings around West Brom's defence and scored a fine hat-trick as non-league Woking thrashed the Baggies 4-2 at The Hawthorns in the third round in the 1990-91 season.

His third goal was the pick of the bunch, a flowing counter-attack ending with Adie Cowler teeing up Buzaglo for a rocket of a left-footed finish to thrill the 5,000 away fans.

There were no celebrations for Buzaglo that night though - he was whisked away in a car to be a guest with Des Lynam on Match of the Day - complete with match ball.

Top videos

Video

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Buzaglo sinks WBA

Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly

Top Stories