BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

After Chelsea and Leeds played out a 2-2 draw on a patchy Wembley pitch, suffering from the effects of the Horse of the Year show which had been held at the stadium a week previously, the two teams renewed hostilities in the 1970 final in a replay at Old Trafford.

A notoriously physical game was decided in extra time when Ian Hutchinson's long throw into the Leeds box, skidded off defender Jack Charlton's head, and was nodded in at the far post by David Webb.

It was Chelsea's first FA Cup triumph. They have won the trophy another six times since.