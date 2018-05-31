BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - David Webb's winner for Chelsea

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Webb's winner

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

After Chelsea and Leeds played out a 2-2 draw on a patchy Wembley pitch, suffering from the effects of the Horse of the Year show which had been held at the stadium a week previously, the two teams renewed hostilities in the 1970 final in a replay at Old Trafford.

A notoriously physical game was decided in extra time when Ian Hutchinson's long throw into the Leeds box, skidded off defender Jack Charlton's head, and was nodded in at the far post by David Webb.

It was Chelsea's first FA Cup triumph. They have won the trophy another six times since.

Top videos

Video

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Webb's winner

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly

Video

NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill

Video

Manny Pacquiao's top five tips for success

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories